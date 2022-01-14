ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland man charged in 2021 San Francisco Tenderloin road rage shooting

By Omar Pérez
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An Oakland man is facing federal charges in connection to a 2021 road rage shooting incident in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

29-year-old Wilmer Arteaga, of Oakland, was charged last week for possession of a loaded pistol and more than 40 grams of fentanyl.

Arteaga was arrested on November 9, 2021, following shots being fired during an apparent road rage incident in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District.

Man injured after shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin

According to court documents, at around 6:30 p.m. SFPD officers witnessed two cars, one of which was a white two-door BMW sedan, stop on Turk Street at the intersection with Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco.

The complaint describes the second car shifting into reverse and driving into the BMW.

The owner of the BMW got out of the BMW with a pistol in hand.

Two shots were fired as both cars sped off.

The complaint alleges that approximately 15 minutes later SFPD officers located the BMW parked a few blocks away and arrested Arteaga.

According to the complaint, Arteaga was found with a loaded pistol in his possession and powder weighing approximately 1155 grams that tested positive for fentanyl.

More police funding in San Francisco’s plan to combat crime

Arteaga faces two federal charges.

The federal complaint charges Arteaga for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a maximum possible statutory sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a three-year term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

The second federal charge with possessing with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, which carries a maximum possible statutory sentence of 40 years imprisonment with a mandatory minimum imprisonment term of five years, a maximum fine of $5,000,000, and a term of supervised release following imprisonment of at least four years with a maximum of life.

Arteaga remains in custody — his next federal court appearance is set for January 20, 2022.

