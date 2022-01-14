Mexico posts fresh daily record for new coronavirus cases

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador returned to his morning news conference Monday following a week of isolation for his second coronavirus infection.The president used his relatively speedy recovery to remark on the lighter symptoms of the omicron variant, which has quickly become dominant in the region, though he had not said explicitly that was the variant he had. “It is demonstrable that this variant does not have the same seriousness as the earlier, the delta,” López Obrador said. “In symptoms and also in recuperation time.”López Obrador was infected the first time in January of last year. He does...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO