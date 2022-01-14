Banking for your business in 2022

Durango resident Jenni Gross was out of work for more than eight months after the building where she leased space for her business, The Soup Palette, was sold to a new owner, and she was forced to close. Today she operates out of a food truck she was able to purchase through a unique lending partnership between the First Southwest Bank and its sister non-profit. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by TruWest Auto in Cortez and Durango and the law firms of Downs, McDonough, Cowan, and Foley. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Literally, hundreds of entrepreneurs in Southern Colorado have been able to start or expand their businesses thanks to a unique partnership between the First Southwest Bank and its sister non-profit, the First Southwest Community Fund. What’s so unique is that First Southwest started the non-profit fund when the bank was designated a community development financial institution by the United States Treasury in 2015, one of only two such institutions in Colorado. The designation allows the bank to use both private and public dollars to provide access to credit and financial services to underserved communities like those in rural Southwest Colorado.

DURANGO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO