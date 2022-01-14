ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Banking for your business in 2022

By Keni Mac
FOX21News.com
 5 days ago

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21....

www.fox21news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Beacon Newspapers

Should you bank with your brokerage?

If you’ve invested with a brokerage firm in recent years, you may have noticed that your brokerage offers a product called a cash management account (CMA). These accounts are very similar to a checking or savings account and typically provide competitive interest rates, debit cards and other money management features. However, those services aren’t always standard.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Colorado Springs, CO
Business
GOBankingRates

The 20 Best Online Banks of 2022

Online banks offer many of the same products and services as traditional brick-and-mortar institutions, but often have lower fees and higher interest rates due to their lower overhead costs. As the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llc#American Bank Of Commerce#Abc Bank Home Loans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
GOBankingRates

TAB Bank Review: Competitive APYs With Low Minimum Opening Deposits

TAB Bank was originally established to serve truckers from within Flying J's chain of truck stops, and it still caters to that mission today with its checking account specifically designed for truckers who need to collect and manage payments from the road. However, the bank also offers checking accounts, a savings account, a money market account and a range of certificates of deposit for anyone who is interested in an online-only banking experience.
CREDITS & LOANS
durangodowntown.com

Unique Bank-Nonprofit Partnership Funds New Businesses

Durango resident Jenni Gross was out of work for more than eight months after the building where she leased space for her business, The Soup Palette, was sold to a new owner, and she was forced to close. Today she operates out of a food truck she was able to purchase through a unique lending partnership between the First Southwest Bank and its sister non-profit. You’re watching the Local News Network brought to you by TruWest Auto in Cortez and Durango and the law firms of Downs, McDonough, Cowan, and Foley. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Literally, hundreds of entrepreneurs in Southern Colorado have been able to start or expand their businesses thanks to a unique partnership between the First Southwest Bank and its sister non-profit, the First Southwest Community Fund. What’s so unique is that First Southwest started the non-profit fund when the bank was designated a community development financial institution by the United States Treasury in 2015, one of only two such institutions in Colorado. The designation allows the bank to use both private and public dollars to provide access to credit and financial services to underserved communities like those in rural Southwest Colorado.
DURANGO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy