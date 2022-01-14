ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 best shower curtains in 2022

By Krista Soriano
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263WKu_0dmF9Si300

Quiet Town

A good shower curtain looks great, dries quickly, and keeps mold and mildew away. Whether you're the type of person who spends hours poring over designs and colors or just buys the first one within budget, you'll want to keep two things in mind to make sure your shower curtain is a keeper — fabric and size. We spoke with Donna McMahon , an award-winning kitchen and bath designer and founder of KE Interior Solutions in Denver, on how to choose a shower curtain and how to measure for them. You can check out her tips in the FAQs at the end of this guide .

If you're just here for the best shower curtains and want to upgrade your bathroom's look, these picks were all chosen with McMahon's guidance in mind and blend longevity with low-maintenance materials and versatile style. Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and researches home products .

The best shower curtains of 2022

A shower curtain with waterproof lining: N&Y HOME Ultimate Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain, $13.99 at Amazon
The N&Y HOME Ultimate Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain is an all-around winner for most bathrooms for its good looks and dual functionality at an unbeatable price.

A universal white shower curtain: mDesign Waffle Weave Fabric Shower Curtain, $22.99 at Amazon
With a plush textured style that fits into any bathroom, the cotton-poly mDesign Waffle Weave Fabric Shower Curtain in Stone White is a can't-go-wrong option at an affordable price point.

A hookless shower curtain with detachable liner: Hookless Waffle Fabric Shower Curtain and Snap-in Liner Set, $39.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
Flex-on rings make the elegant Hookless Waffle Fabric Shower Curtain and Snap-in Liner Set extra easy to slip on and off the rod, and its snap-on liner doubles the convenience.

A unique shower curtain: Assorted Designs, $64.99 at Society6
With thousands of designs to choose from, Society6 is second to none for unique shower curtains by independent artists.

A shower curtain that feels custom made: Barossa Design Herringbone & Striped Fabric Shower Curtain, $14.99 at Amazon
The Barossa Design Herringbone & Striped Fabric Shower Curtain has an intricate design that will subtly dress up your bathroom.

An eco-friendly fabric shower curtain: Quiet Town's Organic Canvas Shower Curtains, $148 at West Elm
If you're on the hunt for a sustainable and responsibly made curtain with clean designs, you'll fall in love with Quiet Town's Organic Canvas Shower Curtains.

A shower curtain with waterproof lining
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3aEO_0dmF9Si300

Amazon

$13.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $22.99 | Save 39%


The N&Y HOME Ultimate Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain is an all-around winner for most bathrooms for its good looks and dual functionality at an unbeatable price.

The N&Y HOME Ultimate Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain is simple but everything you'll ever need in a shower curtain. It's machine-washable, eco-friendly, and made of 100% polyester, but what sets it apart is the interior PVC-free waterproof coating. That means if you prefer the look and feel of fabric liners but need the waterproof benefit of plastic ones, this might be the closest thing to getting both.

Looks aside, this option checks the other boxes that most people want in their curtain, including a reinforced top header to prevent rips and tears and magnets in the bottom hem to secure the curtain from moving — or worse, sticking to your legs. The curtain is available in the standard 72-by-72-inch size, as well as four additional narrow and extra-long sizes.

This durable curtain is a workhorse that should meet your basic shower-curtain needs, and the clean white shade complements any bathroom decor. We're calling it the best bang for your buck.

A universal white shower curtain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N1iIm_0dmF9Si300

Amazon

$22.99 FROM AMAZON Originally $27.99 | Save 18%

With a plush textured style that fits into any bathroom, the cotton-poly mDesign Waffle Weave Fabric Shower Curtain in Stone White is a can't-go-wrong option at an affordable price point.

Scandi-inspired farmhouse? Modern minimalist city apartment? New baby's nursery en suite? Whatever your bathroom's scheme or theme, there's a white curtain to match, and chances are the mDesign Waffle Weave Fabric Shower Curtain will fit right in.

We have millions of standard-issue white curtains to choose from, but this neutral Stone White color is neither too cold nor too warm, so it should feel right at home in most bathrooms. The soft cotton-poly fabric has a slightly weighted heft that lets the curtain drape and hang naturally. And its classic, heavy-weight waffle texture feels comforting, fresh, and clean while adding a subtle element of style.

This isn't a water-resistant curtain so you'll need a liner, but it's much lower maintenance than an all-natural cloth option. You'll also be able to throw it in a cold wash cycle and a low-heat tumble dry without worrying too much about shrinkage and wrinkles. It comes in the standard 72-by-72-inch size, plus longer 72-by-84 and 72-by-96 options for taller ceilings.

A hookless shower curtain with detachable liner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyR3N_0dmF9Si300

Bed Bath & Beyond

$39.99 FROM BED BATH & BEYOND

Flex-on rings make the elegant Hookless Waffle Fabric Shower Curtain and Snap-in Liner Set extra easy to slip on and off the rod, and its snap-on liner doubles the convenience.

The cool thing about this Hookless curtain — aside from its clean, elegant design and its machine-washable, 100% polyester fabrication — is that hanging your curtain has never been faster or less annoying.

The rings on this curtain are designed to flex open, so you can easily slip your curtain onto the shower rod (or off again) in a matter of seconds. If that time-saving convenience isn't enough to convert you away from hooks forever, it also comes with a detachable liner that snaps onto the curtain and goes inside the tub, so there's no need to deal with a double rod (unless you want to, of course).

This hookless shower curtain and its built-in liner are both water resistant, eliminating any chances of mildew.

The curtain is available in a variety of styles, textures, designs, and fabrics (even satin) to match your aesthetic. Just be sure to check the care instructions if you opt for a different fabric, and keep in mind that certain styles only come in a 71-by-74-inch size.

A unique shower curtain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUwHq_0dmF9Si300

Society6

$64.98 FROM SOCIETY6

With thousands of designs to choose from, Society6 is second to none for unique shower curtains by independent artists.

Sometimes you want a shower curtain that just blends into your bathroom. But if you want to add a statement piece to your bathroom, then you'll want to check out the curtains on Society6 .

Society6 is a marketplace for creative artists to sell their work on everyday products like phone cases, office supplies, yoga mats, and — you guessed it — shower curtains . By making a purchase, you'll get to support independent artists like illustrator and muralist Alexandra Bowman , who created this gorgeous watercolor-style print, or poet Morgan Harper Nichols , who designs inspiring prints . And you'll hang up a beautiful, eye-catching piece of art in what's usually an under-decorated space.

The shower curtains themselves are made from machine-washable polyester, though some reviewers say the soft material has a plasticky feel to it. One thing to note is that they're only available in the 71-by-74-inch size, so you'll want to make sure that the bottom won't drag on your bathroom floor before buying.

A shower curtain that feels custom made
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqdbw_0dmF9Si300

Amazon

$14.99 FROM AMAZON

The Barossa Design Herringbone & Striped Fabric Shower Curtain has an intricate design that will subtly dress up your bathroom.

The Barossa Design Herringbone & Striped Fabric Shower Curtain is priced like a basic fabric liner, but it looks and feels way more luxurious thanks to its sheen and woven texture.

Made from a machine-washable polyester blend, the durable curtain is water repellent and won't require an additional liner. You can also say goodbye to rusty metal grommets. And thanks to its textural pattern, silky finish, and cool white shade, it's a quick way to elevate any bathroom in need of a crisp and clean pick-me-up.

With 11 sizes to choose from — from shower stall options to extra wide and long options — this curtain might also be the best looking and most precise fit for your bathtub or shower.

An eco-friendly fabric shower curtain
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Il8I6_0dmF9Si300

West Elm

$148.00 FROM WEST ELM $148.00 FROM QUIET TOWN

If you're on the hunt for a sustainable and responsibly made curtain with clean designs, you'll fall in love with Quiet Town's Organic Canvas Shower Curtains .

Let's cut to the chase: At $148, this isn't the kind of curtain you buy to replace two or three months down the line, but with Quiet Town — a small Brooklyn biz started by artists Lisa and Michael Fine — that's the whole point.

The brand is also committed to sustainability. Its machine-washable, 100% canvas shower curtains are made of domestically milled cotton that is organically grown in the US. The curtains are dyed locally and handmade in Brooklyn. The same is true for its ultra-cool $62 EVA curtain .

There's nothing "assembly line" about their offerings, and that's a welcome departure.  You can also purchase these handmade shower curtains at West Elm .

Shower curtain FAQs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ckGJ_0dmF9Si300

Society6

How do I choose the best shower curtain?

An important step is to choose a durable material that's easy to care for and also fits your preference. According to Donna McMahon , founder of KE Interior Solutions , there are three main types: natural fabric, polyester and polyblend, or plastic.

In terms of colors, patterns, and prints, go with what makes you happy. If you really don't know where to start, McMahon says, "Pick a curtain design that has a touch of the prominent color in your bathroom tile or other finishes to tie it all together. And if the tones of your bathroom are soft and subtle, a curtain that's bolder in color can be the perfect contrast, too."

What are the differences between each type of shower curtain fabric?

A natural fabric consists of cotton, linen, canvas, hemp, and bamboo blends. This material is usually the most expensive and should be used with a shower curtain liner to prevent mildew.

Polyester and polyblend curtains are budget friendly and long lasting. You won't need to worry about a shower curtain liner with this material because it's water repellent and quick drying.

Plastic shower curtains are the cheapest option and are regularly replaced. These curtains shouldn't go in the wash, but can be scrubbed clean and are the most waterproof material. Plastic shower curtains are often used as liners but can also work on their own.

Be sure to steer away from PVC (polyvinyl chloride), cautions McMahon, which contains a mix of chlorine, phthalates, and other chemicals that give vinyl plastic curtains that pungent headache-inducing smell.

Do shower curtains go inside or outside the tub?

It depends on your shower curtain's material and whether or not it's water repellent.

A natural fabric shower curtain should go outside of the tub with your shower curtain liner placed inside to prevent the water from leaking outside the tub.

If you have a plastic shower curtain, this can be placed inside the tub.

How do I know what size shower curtain to buy?

The standard size that fits most built-in tubs is 72-by-72 inches, but before you add your brand new curtain to your cart, break out the tape measure to make sure you're getting the proper size.

You will need to measure the width and height of your shower in inches. After measuring the width, make sure to add 12 inches so the curtain can drape and extend nicely.

The curtain height will vary depending on what kind of shower you have, but ideally the bottom of the curtain should float at least 1 to 2 inches above the floor. This will allow air to circulate and prevent mold and mildew growth.

