Change isn’t always a bad thing. It comes with questions and some uncertainty, but the new can often be better than what you had or where you were. That’s what the Oklahoma Sooners are facing heading into the 2022 offseason: A year of change and transition. Out is Lincoln Riley and in is Brent Venables, Jeff Lebby and a new defensive staff. Venables wants to make the Sooners fast and physical on defense while they run the football and controll the pace on offense.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO