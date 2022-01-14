ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Trade to Washington: Realistic Possibility?

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 5 days ago

The Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have one thing in common: they will both be sitting on the couch this weekend.

The only difference is that while Washington is home for the offseason, Rodgers will be watching to see who his next opponent will be as he and the Packers earned the NFC's top seed for the second consecutive season.

Washington would rather be in Rodgers' position, but with the quarterback's contract ending with the Packers following the season, could the WFT woo the future Hall of Famer to the DMV?

It might seem like a longshot, but head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew have made it clear that the team is open to having a new signal caller in 2022.

"It's not just about the reluctance to do it, but are we in the position to do it?" Rivera said in his press conference earlier in the week. "I think we've put ourselves in a pretty good position."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31wdrl_0dmF7F7k00
By Jeremy Brener

Aaron Rodgers Trade to Washington: Realistic Possibility?

Locked On Washington Football Team: Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew 'All In' on Finding Franchise Quarterback

15 hours ago

15 hours ago

Former Washington Top Draft Pick All-Pro with New Team

While the team he left sits home, 49ers Trent Williams is headed for playoffs as one of best left tackles in the game

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

LISTEN: What's Plan if Washington Keeps Taylor Heinicke?

Locked On Washington Football Team: Washington Football Team Quarterbacks Past, Present, and Future

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Washington is expected to be one of the teams with the most cap space leading into the offseason, giving it even more potential to throw money at an experienced quarterback like Rodgers.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell and David Harrison discuss Rivera's press conference from earlier in the week and explore options the team could take towards landing a franchise quarterback.

The pair also talk about where the WFT stands in the NFC East and previews this weekend's Wild Card games.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

5 bold predictions for Packers against 49ers

The Packers’ hopeful road to a Super Bowl title begins with a home game against the 49ers. Here’s how Green Bay will roll San Francisco. The 49ers ended the Cowboys’ hopes for a Super Bowl berth in Dallas last weekend and they want to do the same to the Packers on Saturday night. Unfortunately for Jimmy Garoppolo, his trip to Lambeau Field isn’t going to go according to plan.
NFL
97ZOK

The Latest News on Aaron Rodgers Should Make Packers Fans Happy

Whether or not Aaron Rodgers is playing his final game or games as a Green Bay Packers player shouldn't matter here. It also shouldn't matter what your own personal feelings are regarding Aaron Rodgers. What does matter, at least on the football field, Aaron Rodgers is good, like, really good.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Reeling WFT deals with more tragedy as brother of Montez Sweat killed in shooting

The Washington Football Team added another tragic chapter this week to an already difficult season when the club learned the brother of defensive end Montez Sweat was killed Tuesday in Henrico, Va., according to police. Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was pronounced dead after police in Henrico County,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Mayhew
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Chris Russell
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Trent Williams
heraldcourier.com

Brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat killed at Richmond-area apartment complex

A shooting Tuesday afternoon in western Henrico resulted in the death of Anthony Sweat, the brother of Washington Football Team pass rusher Montez Sweat. Anthony Sweat, age 27, was from Stone Mountain, Ga., but according to Henrico County police had ties to the Richmond area. He was shot and killed in an apartment complex on the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Sports

NFL divisional round odds, picks: Aaron Rodgers gets first playoff win over 49ers; Bengals cover vs. Titans

Super Wild Card Weekend is in the books. While we saw our fair share of blowouts throughout the weekend, we were in the midst of our own sizable victory as we started the postseason on a promising 5-1 ATS run. We nearly had a perfect slate, but we bet on the wrong NFC West club on Monday night with the Cardinals completely falling on their faces against the Rams. That certainly wasn't the note we wanted to end on, but it was an extremely profitable slate nonetheless.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Aaron Rodgers Trade#Nfc#Wft#Dmv#Washington Top Draft
ClutchPoints

New Jimmy Garoppolo injury revealed ahead of 49ers-Packers game

Jimmy Garoppolo just can’t catch a break from injuries. After enduring a thumb issue in recent games, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is now dealing with a shoulder sprain. Although minor, it comes as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. Garoppolo sustained...
NFL
All49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo Isn't Sure if He'll Play Against the Packers

SANTA CLARA -- Once again, Jimmy Garoppolo has an excuse for a poor performance. When he struggled against the Titans, we learned the next day that he sprained his thumb during that game. And when he struggled Sunday in a won over the Dallas Cowboys, we learned Monday that he sprained his shoulder in that game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Aaron Rodgers’ Family Feud: Inside The NFL Star’s Fallout With Brother Jordan

Aaron Rodgers and younger brother Jordan have been estranged for some time. Here’s everything we know about their feud and the overall familial tension it’s caused. Two brothers, both alike in dignity. All-star NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be a favorite on the field, but he’s been estranged from his family for some time with ongoing tension between him and younger brother Jordan Rodgers. “It pains both of us, like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother,” the eldest Rodgers sibling, Luke, said on The Bachelorette in 2016. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Aaron Jones fires back at critics of Aaron Rodgers’ leadership

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the target of many critics this season for a variety of different reasons. Rodgers has taken some heat for his vaccine stance and his comments on the NFL’s COVID protocols, with some painting the Packers star as a bad person. Teammate and star running back Aaron Jones was asked about Rodgers as a leader and fired back at critics of his teammate with a firm response, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy