Peachtree City, GA

Tiffany Haddish Arrested in Georgia on DUI Charge

By Gene Maddaus
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Haddish, the comedian and star of “Girls Trip” and “The Last O.G.,” was arrested after driving into the yard of a residence in Peachtree City, Ga., according to a statement from the local police department.

Officers had received a report around 2:30 a.m. of a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74, according to the statement. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, after which Haddish was arrested.

Haddish was booked into Fayette County Jail without incident. TMZ, which first broke the news, reported that officers suspected she had been smoking marijuana. The outlet also reported that Haddish was released early Friday morning after posting a $1,666 bond.

Haddish’s rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Haddish is a perennial fan favorite to host the Academy Awards. Last year, she turned down an offer to host the Grammys’ pre-show because she would not be paid, prompting the Grammys to apologize. She won the Grammy in 2021 for best comedy album for “Black Mitzvah,” and an Emmy for hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2018. She and has hosted two seasons of “Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” for Netflix.

She most recently appeared in “The Card Counter,” and is developing a project in which she will star as Olympic track star Florence Griffith Joyner. She is also a star of Apple TV Plus’ upcoming murder mystery comedy series “The Afterparty,” which premieres on Jan. 28.

Donna Carter
4d ago

there are so many services that provide rides for people so they can avoid these type of situations. do better.

Annese DEET
4d ago

This isn't no surprise she's human and makes mistakes like we all does so don't judge her

Glenda Woodard
4d ago

Do you know what she may having been going through at the time? No to negate what has just happened, but mental stability during this time is all so real. Let's keep it real she must have realized something she stopped pulled over to rest her mind. We all fall short of the glory daily. Tiff I'm rooting for you. Sending love and blessings your way. Where are her people she can talk to and offer some help. Tiff I'm always here if you need me. 💓 💗 ❤ 💕 ♥

Variety

‘City on Fire’ Series at Apple Casts Chase Sui Wonders (EXCLUSIVE)

Chase Sui Wonders has joined the upcoming “City on Fire” series at Apple, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on the book of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg. In “City on Fire,” NYU student Samantha (Wonders) is shot in Central Park on the Fourth of July, 2003. Samantha is alone; there are no witnesses and very little physical evidence. Her friends’ band is playing her favorite downtown club but she leaves to meet someone, promising to return. She never does. As the crime against Samantha is investigated, she’s revealed to be the crucial connection between a series of...
TV SERIES
Variety

Britney Spears Claims Father Took Millions, Tried to Pitch His Own Cooking Show During Conservatorship

Jamie Spears and lawyers took more than $36 million from Britney Spears’ estate throughout the course of her conservatorship. Her father even used some of his earnings in his role as conservator to pitch his own reality show — this, all according to new court documents, filed ahead of Wednesday’s hearing in the pop star’s continuous legal battle. The docs were filed by the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, in response to Spears’ father asking the court to have his daughter continue paying his legal fees, despite being suspended from her conservatorship, before it was terminated. (At the time Spears’ father filed...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Amanda Kramer’s ‘Give Me Pity!’ Bows Teaser Ahead of Rotterdam World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Amanda Kramer’s ‘Give Me Pity!’ starring Sophie von Haselberg, is bowing a teaser trailer ahead of its Rotterdam world premiere where the pic closes the event’s Filmmakers in Focus section on Jan. 29. Variety nabbed an exclusive first look at the teaser, courtesy of Alief, which snapped up the global sales rights to the pic in early January. Following its world premiere, the U.K.-French sales agent, distribution and production company will present the film at the Berlinale’s online European Film Market for its market debut in February. “Give Me Pity!” pivots on Variety TV show host Sissy St. Claire, played by Von Haselberg, whose vanity,...
MOVIES
Variety

Can Sundance Survive COVID? Festival Director Tabitha Jackson Opens Up About the Tough Decision to Go All-Virtual

Early this month, Sundance Film Festival director Tabitha Jackson made a decision that she had been assiduously trying to avoid. She did not want a repeat of what happened in 2021 when the Park City festival was forced to go virtual in the face of the raging coronavirus. At the time, Jackson gathered a group of filmmakers on Zoom for a get-to-know-you call in which they discussed their cinematic influences. Art, she reminded them, is a way of leaving an indelible mark on the world around us, an acute need that can be traced back to early cave paintings. “Tabitha talked...
SUNDANCE, UT
Variety

‘Yellowjackets’ Star Melanie Lynskey Says Crew Member Body Shamed Her, Suggested Trainer

“Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynskey revealed in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that a member of the Showtime series’ production crew body shamed her during filming. Lynskey stars in the series as Shauna. The actress’ “Yellowjackets” co-stars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress reportedly banded together to support Lynskey, with Lewis writing a letter to the producers of the show about the incident on Lynskey’s behalf. “They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,'” Lynskey said of the crew member’s comments on...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Kim’s Convenience’ FAST Rights Acquired by FilmRise (TV News Roundup)

New York-based streaming network FilmRise has acquired the FAST (free ad-supported streaming) rights to Canadian comedy series “Kim’s Convenience,” following an agreement with Canadian production company Thunderbird Entertainment, FilmRise announced on Wednesday.  The show’s five seasons, which are currently available by subscription VOD on Netflix, will have their own dedicated channel in addition to populating on some of the platform’s other channels globally. FilmRise plans to offer the show to FAST channels on IMDb TV, Pluto, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV+, the FilmRise Streaming Network and others. Based on Ins Choi’s award-winning play of the same name, “Kim’s Convenience” tells the story...
TV SERIES
