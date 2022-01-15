ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Vieira praises Jack Butland after Crystal Palace earn draw at Brighton

By Ed Elliot
 4 days ago

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira sang the praises of goalkeeper Jack Butland after his side earned a 1-1 draw at rivals Brighton

Palace were second best for much of the evening at the Amex Stadium but remained in the contest thanks to a string of fine saves from Butland, including from Pascal Gross’ first-half penalty.

The second-best Eagles looked set to escape Sussex with all three points for the third successive season following Conor Gallagher’s 69th-minute strike before a late Joachim Andersen own goal levelled matters.

Butland was making only his fourth Premier League appearance since arriving at Selhurst Park from Stoke in October 2020 and showed glimpses of the form which brought England recognition earlier in his career.

“Jack is a real professional, he is a positive professional,” said Vieira.

“He has been frustrated not playing but he never complained, he never showed it, he always kept working hard and when forwards want to do finishing (in training) he’s always the first to put his hand up and he is a really good character in the dressing room.

“Today I am really pleased that he had that game, that performance because all the work he’s been doing the last couple of months, couple of years paid today.

“It was good for us that he was at his best today.”

Butland superbly kept out Leandro Trossard inside 10 minutes and then repelled Gross’ tame spot-kick during a crazy two-minute spell.

VAR was at the heart of the drama, assisting referee Robert Jones in awarding the penalty following Will Hughes’ adjudged foul on Joel Veltman, before helping rule out Neal Maupay’s strike for a foul on Palace’s keeper moments later.

Butland, who was at fault for a goal when Palace beat Millwall in the FA Cup last weekend, also superbly denied Seagulls midfielder Jakub Moder.

“I think it is a good draw, it is a point I am happy with,” added Vieira.

“Both teams had their own half but going back home with a draw is good for us.

“You just have to give credit to Brighton with the way they played.

“We knew they were a team that are really comfortable on the ball and we have to accept that we needed to defend well and I think we did it at times.”

Dominant Brighton also hit the crossbar through Poland international Moder before being sucker-punched by Gallagher’s seventh goal of the season.

Having somehow contrived to lose this fixture 2-1 last season, the hosts looked set for another galling defeat until Maupay’s low cross forced a mistake from Andersen three minutes from time.

The entertaining south coast stalemate moved Albion to eighth on goal difference, three places and four points above their opponents.

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter was left with mixed emotions.

“They (the players) will be disappointed because we haven’t won the game,” he said.

“As you can tell from our performance, they gave everything in the game, they played with real intensity, real positivity, the first half especially we were really dominant and, if we’re honest, we should have gone in a goal ahead to reflect that dominance.

“But again, the performance was brilliant, I really liked it, I really liked everything they did.

The Independent

Liverpool resist Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane narrative conditioning their season

The theme pre-match had extended to the focus in the aftermath of an exacting 3-0 victory over Brentford, which catapulted Liverpool above Chelsea and loosely within reach of Manchester City at the Premier League summit.Just as, ahead of the encounter, he referenced the external din over the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to the African Cup of Nations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp circled it in his post-match briefing. The anaemic attack during the goalless draw against 10-man Arsenal in the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final raised obvious concerns, slightly lifted by contributions in front of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What now for Everton after departure of Rafael Benitez?

The end of Rafael Benitez’s misguided and disjointed 200-day reign at Goodison Park has left Everton looking for a seventh permanent manager in six years.However, the problems at the club run deeper than what has been happening on the pitch in the last six months.The PA news agency looks at how the situation has got to this point and what Everton do next.Why did Benitez have to go?7 wins11 defeats1 win in last 13 Premier League matches16th in Premier League tableConceded first goal in 16 of their 22 games in all competitions.The bare fact of one win in 13 league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Rooney ascent raises prospect of Everton return

Derby manager Wayne Rooney is in contention for an emotional return to Everton after the former England star's impressive handling of affairs on the pitch despite a financial crisis at the Championship club. Rooney is among the bookmakers' favourites to take permanent charge at Goodison Park after Rafael Benitez was sacked on Sunday. The 36-year-old made his name at Everton as a precocious teenager before rejoining his boyhood club following a glittering spell at Manchester United. And, in his short time as a manager, Rooney has offered evidence that the potential return of the prodigal son would be more than just an olive branch to Everton supporters infuriated by the dismal reign of the despised Benitez.
PREMIER LEAGUE
