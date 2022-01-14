ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Desperate for offense, Red Wings open home-and-home vs. Sabres

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQcoV_0dmF6SJk00

The Detroit Red Wings will look to get their stalled offense untracked when they play a home-and-home set against the Buffalo Sabres. The first game will be played in Detroit on Saturday with the rematch occurring in Buffalo on Monday.

Detroit was shut out for the fifth time this season and second time in four games by Winnipeg 3-0 on Thursday. The Jets were playing with a revamped roster — eight of their players were in COVID protocol — but the Red Wings couldn’t get the puck past Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets’ goaltender recorded his 26th career shutout by making 33 saves.

The Red Wings have scored a total of five goals in the last four games. Prior to their 6-2 win over San Jose on Jan. 4, they were held to one goal by Washington and Boston.

Detroit returned from a winless three-game California road trip before getting blanked by the Jets.

“We did a lot of good things and it’s a hard game after you come back after being away,” center Dylan Larkin said. “We get home late last night and we have to turn around and play, and we showed up. We just didn’t show up on the scoreboard and that’s where it matters.”

Larkin fired eight shots on goal after a one-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The Wings had five power-play opportunities, including a 6-on-3 situation after they pulled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic late in the game with two Jets in the penalty box.

“We have to find ways to score, and have to score every night in this league to win,” Larkin said. “Five on three, six on three, we have to find something and we didn’t.”

Detroit was playing its fourth game in six nights and coach Jeff Blashill felt the busy schedule caught up to his team.

“There were moments in the third we didn’t have the legs we needed, but up until that point we certainly had enough legs,” Blashill said. “We had some looks, for sure. Obviously, Connor is a real good goalie, but we had some real looks. We have to stay with it and keep working and find a way to be a little better for 60 minutes.”

Buffalo snapped a six-game winless streak by defeating Nashville 4-1 on Thursday. With some postponements mixed in, the Sabres hadn’t recorded a victory since winning a shootout against Minnesota on Dec. 16.

They snapped the Predators’ five-game winning streak in the process.

“I felt our guys deserved the win,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “They worked for it. They earned it from the first drop of the puck all the way to the end, all the way to (Vinnie) Hinostroza’s (empty-net) goal. They battled and they stuck to a game plan, they had a real sense of objective and it was great to see.”

Jeff Skinner scored two goals as he reached the 500-point mark in his career. He leads Buffalo with 13 goals.

“He was fully engaged and he just keeps getting better,” Granato said. “He keeps looking better. So, nice to see him have a multi-goal game and he earned it.”

The home-and-home will complete the four-game season series with Detroit. The Red Wings notched two overtime victories over the Sabres in November.

–Field Level Media

Related
kion546.com

Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings’ 3-2 OT win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres in snowbound western New York. Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, who beat Buffalo for the second time in three days. Alex Nedelkovic made 26 saves. Henri Jokiharju and Jeff Skinner scored for the slumping Sabres, who have lost eight in a row at home. Aaron Dell stopped 32 shots. Only about 1,000 fans braved a snowstorm that dumped around 2 feet of snow on the region.
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres fall 3-2 to Red Wings in OT

Dylan Larkin scored with 3:53 remaining in overtime to clinch a 3-2 victory for the Detroit Red Wings over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Buffalo led 2-0 midway through the third period. Vladislav Namestnikov put Detroit on the board with a shorthanded goal with 9:39 remaining in regulation. Larkin netted the tying goal less than four minutes later.
NHL
94.9 WMMQ

Detroit Red Wings Revel in Back-to-Back Victories Over Buffalo Sabres

As a lifelong Detroit Red Wings fan and lover of hockey in general, these wins are definitely worth celebrating. However, the fact that the first of the Red Wings' recent back-to-back wins against the Buffalo Sabres was a total shutout for my first time seeing them at Little Caesar's Arena is even sweeter.
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings at Sabres: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Updates there include Peyton Krebs in the lineup today, Aaron Dell starting again, and Jacob Bryson will be out of the lineup for Buffalo. Vladislav Namestnikov - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond. Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Tyler Bertuzzi. Filip Zadina - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne. Givani Smith...
NHL
WGR550

Houser, Jankowski help Sabres down Senators

In their first matchup since Feb. 18, 2020, the Buffalo Sabres upended the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre by a final score of 3-1. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Red Wings at Sabres - Preview, How to Watch

The Red Wings would very much like to replicate Saturday night’s results against the Sabres as they take on Buffalo again this afternoon. Detroit dominated Buffalo from start on route to a 4-0 victory, including the shutout for Nedeljkovic. Detroit was also able to awaken a dormant powerplay on...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings need to maintain aggressive offensive mentality

The Detroit Red Wings displayed an aggressive offensive mentality from midway through the third period Monday to the final shot of the game – Dylan Larkin’s goal at 2:07 of overtime. They played with urgency following a slow start and rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo...
NHL
NHL

At The Final Horn Recap | Sabres fall in OT after Red Wings' comeback

Dylan Larkin scored with 3:53 remaining in overtime to clinch a 3-2 victory for the Detroit Red Wings over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Buffalo led 2-0 midway through the third period. Vladislav Namestnikov put Detroit on the board with a shorthanded goal with 9:39 remaining in regulation. Larkin netted the tying goal less than four minutes later.
NHL
WBEN 930AM

7 Sabres games rescheduled

In a season that has seen games postponed by COVID, the NHL has announced 7 Buffalo Sabres games have been rescheduled. The league says this will ensure all games are completed by the planned season end date of April 29th.
NHL
Reuters

Red Wings rally past Sabres on Dylan Larkin's OT tally

EditorsNote: Adds Alex Tuch assist on 2nd Sabres goal. Dylan Larkin scored two goals, including the game-winner 2:07 into overtime, and the visiting Detroit Red Wings rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to defeat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Monday afternoon. Detroit, which defeated Buffalo 4-0 at home on Saturday,...
NHL
