Former Clemson star receives prestigious honor after Pro Bowl snub

Congrats to this former Clemson star who just finished up his second NFL season, which was an outstanding one for him.

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell was named as a second-team All-Pro on Friday by the Associated Press. It’s a prestigious honor for Terrell, who is considered by many to have been a Pro Bowl snub after his excellent performance this season.

A first-round pick of the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft (16th overall pick), Terrell tallied 81 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, 16 passes defended and three interceptions in 16 games this season.

According to Pro Football Focus , the shutdown corner allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 games this season while recording the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9).

At Clemson, Terrell was a first-team All-ACC selection in 2019 and third-team All-ACC selection in 2018. He racked up 107 career tackles (3.5 for loss), 29 pass breakups, six interceptions (returned for a total of 160 yards including a 44-yard touchdown) and two forced fumbles in his three-year career from 2017-19.

