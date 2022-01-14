ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow’s parents talk about the playoffs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–NBC4’s Dan Pearlman spoke with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s parents, Jimmy and Robin Burrow, ahead of Saturday’s wild-card game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The game can be seen on NBC4, at 4:30.

