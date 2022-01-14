Joe Burrow’s parents talk about the playoffs

Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first NFL playoff victory in more than 30 years. Burrow led a strong performance by the offense in the first half, and Cincinnati's defense did enough in the second half for the hosts to hang onto a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Burrow finished the game with 244 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing. It was a strong playoff debut for the second-year quarterback. But the smooth, steely-eyed quarterback has bigger aspirations for the years to come than just one playoff victory.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO