Boston delays enforcement of vaccine mandate for city employees

By Boston25News.com Staff
 5 days ago
BOSTON — Enforcement of Boston’s vaccine mandate for city employees is being delayed by one week.

Mayor Michelle Wu’s office says no employee will be disciplined until January 24th. That is more than a week after the mandate to have at least one vaccine dose takes effect.

Friday, Mayor Wu issued the following statement:

An overwhelming majority of City employees have already met the employee vaccine policy. As planned, following Saturday’s deadline, the City will conduct a thorough review and notify anyone who has not yet uploaded proof of vaccination. Starting on January 24th, any staff still without proof of vaccination will begin to be placed on unpaid administrative leave, pending further action. I’m grateful for the employees who have already done their part to keep themselves, all of our coworkers, and the residents of Boston safe.

— Mayor Michelle Wu

Members of unions representing city workers have protested the mandate, including demonstrations outside of the mayor’s house Friday morning.

The city says warning notices will go out next week to anyone who’s not in compliance, but no one will be placed on leave until January 24th.

