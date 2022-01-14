ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post, TX

'Post Reports' podcast: The president wants voting reform. Can he get it?

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

"Post Reports" is the daily podcast from The Washington Post. Unparalleled reporting. Expert insight. Clear analysis. Everything you've come to expect from the newsroom of the Post - for your ears.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Democrats press for talking filibuster for voting rights – with or without Manchin and Sinema

Senate Democrats plan to move forward with their plan to enact a talking filibuster to pass voting rights despite the fact conservative Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema continue to oppose changes.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that if Republicans block cloture on the voting rights legislation, he would put forward a proposal to change the rules to allow for a talking filibuster on the legislation. It was the latest twist in an ongoing battle over Senate rules – and whether the filibuster, which allows the minority party to block legislation favoured by the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

What is the new Voting Rights Act, and why do Republicans (and some Democrats) stand in the way of it?

Another Martin Luther King Day has come to pass without voting reform, but if Democrats have their way, that won’t be the case for long.Congressional Democrats have been pushing for years to expand voting access to little success, and had hoped to get a package of legislation named for civil rights icon and US representative John Lewis done by this MLK Day.Those hopes were dashed when senators moved a planned MLK Day vote back because of a massive snow storm in Washington and Hawaii senator Brian Schatz coming down with Covid.The Senate is back in session on Tuesday, where...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

Raw Senate debate on voting bill unlikely to end filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators opened an emotional, raw debate Wednesday on voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy but that’s almost certain to be defeated without a filibuster rules change. It’s a stunning setback for President Joe Biden and his party. Despite his late push, Biden has been unable to […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KTLA

Voting bill faces defeat in Senate as Manchin, Sinema won’t stop GOP filibuster

Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital for protecting democracy appeared headed for defeat as the Senate churned into debate Tuesday, a devastating setback enabled by President Joe Biden’s own party as two holdout senators refuse to support rule changes to overcome a Republican filibuster. The Democratic senators, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Radio

Voting bill collapses, Democrats unable to change filibuster

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Voting legislation that Democrats and civil rights leaders say is vital to protecting democracy collapsed Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing Senate rules to overcome a Republican filibuster after a raw, emotional debate. The outcome was a stinging...
CONGRESS & COURTS

