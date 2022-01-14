ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears’ Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn, Jakeem Grant Get All-Pro Honors

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears’ Roquan Smith couldn’t get a Pro Bowl nod, but he finished fifth in...

chicago.cbslocal.com

chicagobears

Robert Quinn 2021 season highlights

Bears linebacker Robert Quinn finished the 2021 season with 43 total tackles and 4 forced fumbles. He also broke the Bears single-season sack record with 18.5 sacks. Here are all of #94's top plays from the 2021 campaign.
NFL
chicagobears

Quinn chosen Bears' MVP, Defensive POY

No Bears player had a more impressive 2021 season than ﻿Robert Quinn﻿. The veteran outside linebacker set a franchise record with 18.5 sacks, eclipsing Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent's 17.5 in 1984. Quinn registered at least a half sack in 14 of 16 games played, including 12.0 in the final eight contests—a total that would have led the Bears in every season since 2007, except for 2018 when Khalil Mack compiled 12.5 sacks.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tony Romo Said About Dak Prescott

Tony Romo didn’t like how Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handled the end of the game on Sunday. After Prescott slid at the 25-yard line, he hurried up to the line with the center but didn’t find the ref so he could properly spot the ball. Romo confirmed during...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Michael Irvin ‘First Take’ Segment Goes Viral

Stephen A. Smith made sure to make Cowboys legend Michael Irvin sad on Monday’s edition of First Take. Smith was going through the clips of sad Cowboys fans that were shown during Sunday’s game and Irvin looked upset throughout the entire segment. Based on this video, Smith couldn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. Haden posted on...
NFL
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
CBS Boston

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house. The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England. Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022. Unrestricted Free Agents J.C. Jackson, CB Devin McCourty, S Dont’a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Carl...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Star Reveals His True Feelings On Kirk Cousins

There aren’t many quarterbacks who receive as much criticism as Kirk Cousins does. Ever year, it feels like the veteran signal-caller is under fire. During the latest episode of the “All Things Covered” podcast, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson shared his thoughts on Cousins’ future with the team. Some analysts have speculated about Cousins’ future in large part because the team will have a new regime in place for the 2022 season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Packers Practice News

The Green Bay Packers locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, allowing the team to sit back and relax during Wild Card weekend. Green Bay earned the league’s best record this season without a few of the team’s best players. Now, as the team gears up to host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, many of those players are back.
NFL

