ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Resumes Production In Georgia With Star Letitia Wright

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bVti_0dmF3SUn00

After nearly two months off, the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are ready to resume production next week on the Marvel mega sequel. The news, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, was confirmed today by a person close to the situation. Marvel had no comment.

The film is also again listed among the projects in production in the state on the Georgia Film Office web site.

Deadline broke the news of Wright’s injury in August when, during an overnight shoot in Boston, the star was injured in an incident with a stunt rig. When the delay in production was announced in November, Marvel brass also revealed that the actress’ injuries were worse than previously thought.

“What we had initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious with Letitia suffering a critical shoulder fracture, and a concussion with severe side effects,” said Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Nate Moore in a statement.

It’s widely assumed that Wright’s character Shuri will take on a more prominent role in the sequel, and the note makes clear that there’s only so much shooting that can take place without one of the film’s stars. Wakanda Forever remains the most anticipated film on 2022 release calendar, according to one recent survey.

During a shift of several Marvel Studios titles, Disney moved the Black Panther sequel’s release date from July 8 to November 11, 2022, where it’s expected to remain.

Comments / 4

Related
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’s Barbara Broccoli & Michael G. Wilson On Bond’s Theatrical Destiny, Idris Elba, Spinoffs & More – Crew Call Podcast

MGM and Eon Productions’ No Time to Die has come to represent something greater than just simply Daniel Craig’s final turn in the tuxedo. Say what you will about Tenet, but No Time to Die‘s long path and long wait to the big screen serves as a symbol of the survival of theatrical releases; a rising phoenix for that sector of the motion picture industry which has not only been encroached upon by streaming, but saw movies theaters completely go dark during the pandemic in 2020 though the onset of 2021. Bond 25 was the first major studio movie to have the foresight to sidestep the...
MOVIES
Deadline

VES Awards Nominations Led By ‘Dune’, ‘Encanto’, ‘Loki’

The Visual Effects Society unveiled nominations Tuesday for its 20th annual VES Awards, with Warner Bros’ Dune and Disney’s animated Encanto leading all nominees with six apiece, followed by the Disney+ Marvel series Loki which has four noms to lead all broadcast series. The group, celebrating its 25th anniversary, recognizes the year’s best in outstanding visual effects artistry and innovation across film, animation, television, commercials and video games. With the Omicron variant surging, the VES Awards ceremony does not have a date or format yet; those decisions are still to be made and tickets are not yet up for sale. Last year,...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Officially Reveals New Black Panther

Marvel just teased fans with who could replace T’Challa as Black Panther very soon. Many have been wondering what Marvel Studios planned to do with the character after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman to colon cancer in 2021. Marvel fans have been looking to Marvel Comics for clues, and a new series has someone truly unexpected taking up the mantle of the Black Panther.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
BGR.com

Marvel might have cast its next new Avengers hero

With Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye out of the way, we have more than five months to wait until the next MCU Phase 4 adventure. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 6th, assuming there aren’t any additional release delays. Then again, it’s very likely that Marvel will release a brand new TV show on Disney Plus before then. But we have no idea which of the 2022 Disney Plus projects will come next — the list includes Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight. While we wait for more MCU news, we have plenty of rumors about upcoming Marvel attractions, including a development that teases the official introduction of the next new Avengers member: Marvel’s Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
ENTERTAINMENT
blackchronicle.com

What Happened To Letitia Wright?

British Actress Letitia Wright wowed so many fans when she graced the big screen in 2018 in Marvel’s Black Panther as “Princess Shuri,” the quick-witted tech-savvy sister to T’Challa played by the late great Chadwick Boseman. The role catapulted Wright to public stardom, but you might be surprised to know that the Guyanese-born actress had already been building a name for herself in Hollywood prior to the blockbuster film. Let’s take a look at the actress’s early life and her meteoric rise to fame.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Has Marvel Studios Been Setting Up a Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans Team-Up Movie All Along?

While on the surface it appears stars Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are done suiting up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is speculation Marvel Studios may be secretly working on a project featuring the star-studded duo. Johansson and Evans portray Black Widow and Captain America, respectively, and both of their stories came to an end in Avengers: Endgame, with Natasha Romanoff sacrificing herself and Old Man Steve Rogers retiring and passing the Captain America mantle to Sam Wilson. One internet scooper has attempted to connect the dots from mid and post-credit scenes in this year's MCU slate, and theorizes how Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans can reunite once again in an MCU movie project.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Kevin Feige
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Kevin Feige Talks Black Panther And Why Marvel Movies Always Struggle To Land Oscar Noms

For the last decade and change, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry. And while new movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home break box office and Rotten Tomatoes records, they often fail to be recognized by major awards. Kevin Feige recently spoke about Black Panther, and why Marvel movies always struggle to land Oscar noms.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther Star Lupita Nyong'o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Does it Affect Wakanda Forever's Filming?

The Nakia actress is the latest victim of COVID-19. A recent survey declared Marvel Studios’ next Black Panther project as this year’s most anticipated film but the follow-up to the 2018 superhero epic has been experiencing some frustrating behind-the-scenes problems over the last couple of months. To those unaware, the production for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been put on hold indefinitely after one of its stars, Letitia Wright suffered an on-set injury that apparently required her more time to recuperate than initially expected.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Panther#The Georgia Film Office
Cinema Blend

Jeremy Renner Reveals Which Marvel Movie He Absolutely Won’t Re-watch

Jeremy Renner has spent more than a decade playing Marvel’s go-to archer Hawkeye. He’s been in practically every Marvel film since popping up in 2011’s Thor with some exceptions. As an original Avenger, Renner has witnessed the MCU’s evolution as other Avengers have come and gone. Experiencing such changes has led to the Hawkeye star being sensitive about the past. The actor opened up about which Marvel movie won’t be on his re-watch list anytime soon.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Fan Petition To Recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa In The MCU Has Nearly Hit Its Signature Goal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is massively popular, but there are a few franchises that stand out as fan favorites. Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther is certainly in that category, with the Oscar-winning movie breaking new ground for representation both in front and behind the camera. Moviegoers are eager to see the sequel Wakadanda Forever, although the fan petition to recast T’Challa has nearly hit its signature goal.
MOVIES
times-georgian.com

Black Panther sequel to resume filming next week

The 'Black Panther' sequel will resume filming next week. Letitia Wright - who plays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa in the Marvel movies - was injured on set in August and has been recuperating at home in London. Production on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' shut down in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Moon Knight: Marvel fans stunned by Oscar Isaac’s ‘simply terrible’ British accent in first trailer for series

The first trailer for Marvel’s forthcoming series Moon Knight has dropped – but fans are expressing scepticism about star Oscar Isaac’s British accent.Isaac plays Marc Spector in the series, a man with dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu.Ethan Hawke co-stars as cult leader Arthur Harrow. Moon Knight will debut on Disney Plus on 30 March.Viewers shared their reactions to the trailer on social media, with many commenting on Isaac’s unconventional English dialect.“Oscar Isaac‘s British accent is simply terrible, that s*** hurt my ears,” wrote one person.“My mind is split between appreciating how...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy