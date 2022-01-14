‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Resumes Production In Georgia With Star Letitia Wright

After nearly two months off, the cast and crew of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are ready to resume production next week on the Marvel mega sequel. The news, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, was confirmed today by a person close to the situation. Marvel had no comment.

The film is also again listed among the projects in production in the state on the Georgia Film Office web site.

Deadline broke the news of Wright’s injury in August when, during an overnight shoot in Boston, the star was injured in an incident with a stunt rig. When the delay in production was announced in November, Marvel brass also revealed that the actress’ injuries were worse than previously thought.

“What we had initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious with Letitia suffering a critical shoulder fracture, and a concussion with severe side effects,” said Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Nate Moore in a statement.

It’s widely assumed that Wright’s character Shuri will take on a more prominent role in the sequel, and the note makes clear that there’s only so much shooting that can take place without one of the film’s stars. Wakanda Forever remains the most anticipated film on 2022 release calendar, according to one recent survey.

During a shift of several Marvel Studios titles, Disney moved the Black Panther sequel’s release date from July 8 to November 11, 2022, where it’s expected to remain.