Kilmeade's advice to parents: Don't cave to teachers unions

WASHINGTON (7News) — Thursday morning most public schools reopen in DC following the mayor’s mandate that all returning students first test negative for COVID-19. And while schools have been distributing take home tests or in some cases doing their on testing on site, it appears a lot of the reporting on COVID-19 status will be based on the honor system.
As teachers unions again agitate to shut down schools, the response of state and local governments must be clear: There will be no compromises or concessions, and if you don’t like it, you can quit. Against all science and data, Chicago Public Schools have been forced to cancel classes...
