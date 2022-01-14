Meet Merced’s County’s Pot Growing Eco-Feminist Nuns

NAPA (CBS SF) — The COVID pandemic has taken a financial toll on businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, but Napa County somehow thrived as the local getaway. Until now.
It’s not just about people feeling uncomfortable dining out or traveling during the current omicron surge. Businesses are short staffed and some restaurants aren’t even getting deliveries to be able to serve their customers.
Erin Escalera, the owner of Red Rock Cafe describes it as — “Burnout. COVID burnout.”
Red Rock Cafe opened in 1976 and is a well known local spot for burgers and BBQ. This week, without any notice, one...
