Merced, CA

Meet Merced’s County’s Pot Growing Eco-Feminist Nuns

By Bill McEwen, News Director
GV Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sisters of the Valley are unaffiliated with any religion and don’t live in a traditional convent. The pungent smell of marijuana floats through the air of their farm. “Look, the average age of a...

gvwire.com

Comments / 48

Sandy Tmobile
3d ago

God will punish you all. it's a sin to get loaded on drugs and I just found out s guy by the name if Chris was given 800 months to prison for being under the influence while driving.. so think again people I hope you all get locked up and no he wasn't transporting he was hight on pot.

Reply(9)
10
HermanCainAward
2d ago

Exercising their constitutional rights. I see nothing wrong with this, and if you do you’re anti American

Reply
6
GV Wire

Crows Bury This Bay Area City Under a Layer of Poo

Sunnyvale has had a crow problem for at least five years. But since the start of the pandemic, it has gotten much worse. “The streets are basically riddled with crow poo,” Sunnyvale Mayor Larry Klein told The New York Times. In addition to making an unsanitary mess, the crows...
SUNNYVALE, CA
GV Wire

Prayer to Aztec Gods Dropped from California’s Ethnic Studies Curriculum

California’s ethnic studies model curriculum will no longer include Aztec and Ashe religious chants, according to attorneys representing Californians for Equal Rights Foundation and three San Diego parents who sued the state. Attorneys for the foundation and parents had filed suit in September over the inclusion of the religious...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Valley hospitals call S.O.S. amid pandemic surge that is pushing ERs to 'disaster levels'

San Joaquin Valley hospitals sounded the alarm over an ongoing coronavirus surge that has overwhelmed healthcare workers and pushed local emergency rooms "close to disaster levels." Nine hospitals, including Visalia's Kaweah Health, published the unified alert on social media. The post includes a video with a stark S.O.S. message warning...
VISALIA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Struggling Napa Businesses Falling Victim To ‘COVID Burnout’

NAPA (CBS SF) — The COVID pandemic has taken a financial toll on businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, but Napa County somehow thrived as the local getaway. Until now. It’s not just about people feeling uncomfortable dining out or traveling during the current omicron surge. Businesses are short staffed and some restaurants aren’t even getting deliveries to be able to serve their customers. Erin Escalera, the owner of Red Rock Cafe describes it as — “Burnout. COVID burnout.” Red Rock Cafe opened in 1976 and is a well known local spot for burgers and BBQ. This week, without any notice, one...
NAPA, CA

