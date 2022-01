The Erie County Department of Health has reported the death of a minor due to COVID-19. The county Health Department is reporting few details, only that the minor was in the adolescent age range and the date of death took place sometime between the last two weeks of December 2021 to the first week of January 2022. The health department says no other details will be provided in order to protect the individual’s identity.

