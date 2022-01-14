ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

More bus service cuts start Sunday

By Tim Ditman
 5 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Three months after making cuts to bus routes due to a COVID-related driver shortage, the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is being forced to do it again.

MTD marketing manager Autumn Soliman called daily driver attendance “unpredictable” due to COVID cases, close contact quarantining, child care issues for drivers, and more. Starting January 16, there will be changes to the following routes: 1/100 Yellow, 2/20 Red, 220 Illini + Limited, 7/70 Grey, 14 Navy, 50 Green / Green Hopper, 120 Teal, 130 Silver + Limited, and 180 Lime. Full details can be found on MTD’s website .

Soliman noted no route has been cut altogether, and 80% of regular service is being maintained. MTD has updated signs at bus shelters to reflect the changes, but Soliman said the agency’s website will have the most up-to-date information.

“MTD continues to hire and train new Operators, which is a lengthy process, and we are also committed to strict COVID protocols to keep our workforce healthy.” Soliman said in a news release.

WCIA

WCIA

