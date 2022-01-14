ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Local health care provider reacts to new vaccine mandate

By Luis Lopez
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cGBnU_0dmF2FEN00

Following Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that will create a vaccine mandate for certain health care workers, one local provider says they were surprised, but are prepared for it - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Places like Sunset Health have been trying for months to get the public vaccinated.

However, the Supreme Courts decision to mandate vaccines for healthcare employees has them getting ready to get their own workers the shot.

Sunset Health has not required its staff to get the vaccine yet.

Following Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling now they’ll have to. CEO David Rogers says that he saw the ruling as a surprise, but also fully understands the courts choice and feels like Sunset is prepared for the mandate.

“We here at sunset were prepared to move forward with the vaccine mandate, and we plan to do that based on whatever dates are put forth for the mandate for healthcare workers,” Rogers said.

While most healthcare workers are required to get the vaccine, the mandate almost applied to all kinds of workers.

As the ruling also denied a Biden administration requirement that would have required businesses with more than 100 employees to get their staff vaccinated.

Rogers says that he didn’t agree with that mandate, and that if it had been passed, would have created issues for those other businesses.

“We have been concerned, if they were to go forward with that mandate we feel that it in many respects just didn’t make a whole lot of sense, and also created some tremendous recruitment, retention issues for large employers,” Rogers said.

At Sunset, part of the reason they feel prepared is because many there are already vaccinated, as Rogers says that 85% of his staff has received at least one dose.

The post Local health care provider reacts to new vaccine mandate appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Yuma, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Government
roselawgroupreporter.com

‘It’s going to crush the system:’ Hundreds of Arizona health care workers demand COVID-19 mitigation policy

Over 1,000 healthcare workers penned a letter to Governor Doug Ducey, the Arizona Department of Health Services and other elected officials, begging them to take preventative measures against COVID-19. FOX 10 Phoenix. Arizona recorded its second-highest COVID-19 case count on Saturday at 16,504. More than 1,000 healthcare workers from across...
ARIZONA STATE
Wyoming News

Bill battling vaccine mandates offered to Legislature again

Casper Star-Tribune CASPER – A reworked version of a bill that aims to create protections for unvaccinated Wyoming residents is headed to next month’s legislative session. House Bill 32 would require health care facilities, governmental entities and providers of “essential services” to offer accommodations to people who are unable or unwilling to provide proof of immunization. It would also outlaw COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Wyoming schools for the next five...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Supreme Courts#Healthcare Workers#Sunset Health
nystateofpolitics.com

New York board formally mandates booster shots for health care workers

A panel at the state Department of Health on Tuesday formally adopted the mandate for health care workers to receive booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine. The move comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul last week backed the new requirement and months after state officials required all health care workers to be vaccinated as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reason.com

Supreme Court Rules Against OSHA Large-Employer Vaccine Mandate, but Upholds Mandate for Health Care Workers

In two just-issued decisions, NFIB v. Department of Labor and Biden v. Missouri, the Supreme Court ruled against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Covid vaccine mandate for workers employed by large employers with over 100 employees (employees who remain unvaccinated are required to wear masks and submit to regular Covid testing), but upheld the narrower Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccination mandate for health care workers at facilities receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funds.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona governor signs executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for government employees

Governor Doug Ducey has signed an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees, but healthcare institutions are exempt from the rule. The governor issued an executive order on Dec. 15, stating “No person shall be required by this state, or any city, town or county to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, but a health care institution licensed pursuant to A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 4 may require the institution’s employees to be vaccinated.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Starbucks ends its vaccine mandate for employees in wake of Supreme Court ruling

Starbucks has revoked its Covid vaccine mandate for employees, the company says.In a company memo, Starbucks CEO John Culver cited a recent Supreme Court decision rejecting the Biden administration’s call for all companies with over 100 employees to enforce a vaccine mandate.“We respect the court’s ruling and will comply,” Mr Culver wrote on Tuesday.Starbucks, which employs 228,000 Americans, unveiled its mandate less than three weeks ago. On 3 January, the company announced that all its employees must provide proof of vaccination or face weekly Covid testing.“We strongly encourage all US partners to get fully vaccinated by Feb 9,” Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona expert says end of COVID public health emergency could be near

A prominent Arizona health expert said the omicron wave of COVID-19 is nearing its peak, and the end of the state’s public health emergency could soon follow. “But the illness itself and the disease, the virus will be with us forever,” Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association and former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday. “It will no longer be a public health emergency.”
ARIZONA STATE
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
2K+
Followers
988
Post
378K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy