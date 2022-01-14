The Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas task force confiscates cocaine and other drugs

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said on Thursday, January 13, 2022 the Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas task force moved on an ongoing drug investigation.

Authorities searched a house in the 100 block of Cobble Stone, and a property in the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer.

Earlier investigators arrested Rod Anthony Jackson of Victoria, and Kristie Lynn Kolodziejcyk of Victoria during two separate traffic stops.

The two searches resulted in the seizure of approximately 340 grams of cocaine, approximately 847 grams of Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, distribution paraphernalia, and a firearm.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit