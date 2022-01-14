ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

The Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas task force confiscates cocaine and other drugs

By James Munoz
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gv2gL_0dmF1qPh00

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said on Thursday, January 13, 2022 the Crossroads High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas task force moved on an ongoing drug investigation.

Authorities searched a house in the 100 block of Cobble Stone, and a property in the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer.

Earlier investigators arrested Rod Anthony Jackson of Victoria, and Kristie Lynn Kolodziejcyk of Victoria during two separate traffic stops.

The two searches resulted in the seizure of approximately 340 grams of cocaine, approximately 847 grams of Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine, distribution paraphernalia, and a firearm.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police investigating death of 73-year-old man

VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 5:20 p.m., the Victoria Police Department was called to a home in the 100 block of Loma Vista Ave for a death investigation. Police said, the resident, Patrick Cullen, 73, was found deceased inside of the home. Authorities said the circumstances of Cullen’s death are of suspicious nature and remain under investigation.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria Police Department to host Law Enforcement Explorer Open House

VICTORIA, Texas – On Thursday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Victoria Police Department will hold its Law Enforcement Explorer Open House. The program offers youth between the ages of 14 and 18 the opportunity to provide volunteer service to their community. It also gives them the chance to learn about career possibilities in law enforcement.
VICTORIA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Cross Roads, TX
City
Victoria, TX
County
Victoria County, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County Judge issues burn ban

VICTORIA, Texas – A burn ban is now in effect for Victoria County. County Judge Ben Zeller issued a burn ban for Victoria County effective on Friday, Jan. 14, with high winds and dry conditions persisting throughout the county. The Victoria County Fire Department, along with volunteer departments, have responded to multiple grass fires in recent days. Please refrain from...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Trafficking#Drugs#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Civilian Police Academy offers hands-on experience of police work

VICTORIA, Texas – The 2022 Civilian Police Academy gives will provide residents with a chance to learn about different areas of police work. It will also put knowledge into action through hands-on activities and demonstrations. “We try to include as many different areas of the department as possible,” said Officer John Turner. “Our past participants have found the format to...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Deputy Seth Nagel receives Deputy of the 4th Quarter Award

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Fayette County Sheriff Deputy Seth Nagel received the award for Deputy of the 4th Quarter (2021), through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Nagel has worked for Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for nearly a year. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is his first department to work for. His duties include primarily patrolling the rural areas of Fayette County. Nagel is young, hardworking and is always proactive in his approach to law enforcement and serving this community.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Update on the Structure fire at Nan Ya Plastics plant in Wharton

WHARTON, Texas – On Sunday evening January 9, at 8:45 p.m. Wharton County officials responded to a structure fire at Nan Ya Plastics plant located at 2081 FM 102 and State Highway 59. Wharton Fire Department along with the Boling Fire Department, Hungerford, Glen Flora, El Campo, and East Bernard are on the scene working to control the fire. The...
WHARTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Suspect in fatal Marshal-involved shooting identified as J.D. Lane

VICTORIA. Texas – The U.S. Marshals office has identified the suspect killed on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 as J.D. Lane. A task force was tracking Lane and tried to pull over the vehicle he was in. Two other people were in the vehicle. They were not detained. Authorities said Lane who was in the passengers seat took off running. At some point there was a confrontation and the U.S. Marshal was forced to shoot Lane.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

One hit in auto-pedestrian collision

VICTORIA, Texas – One person has been hit in an auto-pedestrian collision that happened Saturday afternoon on North Navarro. The teen was crossing westbound across North Navarro street near the 7500 block when they were hit by a car. They were taken to a hospital for their injuries. Officer Brewer with the Victoria Police Department was on the scene responding...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

40-year-old Francitas man dies in ATV accident

FRANCITAS, Texas – A Francitas man died in the early morning hours Saturday, January 1, 2022, in an ATV accident. The accident occurred in the 800 block of County Road 450. Chief deputy of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Craig Kirkpatrick says that it was a little after 1 am on Saturday when 40-year-old Jonathan Abernathy and a second person were possibly doing donuts when they were ejected from the ATV.
FRANCITAS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
1K+
Followers
531
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy