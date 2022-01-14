ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

FAA Will Require Certain Planes to Take Extra Landing Precautions When 5G Networks Launch

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IW3gO_0dmF1Yij00

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reportedly announced on Friday (January 14th) it will be requiring certain planes to take extra landing precautions when 5G networks officially launch next week.

According to Reuters, FAA stated it will require operators of Boeing 787s to take additional precautions while landing on wet or snowy runways at airports where 5G networks are deployed. The organization noted that the 5G interface may actually prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode. This could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway.

FAA explained it requires airliner crews to be aware of the risks. It also requires crews to adopt specific safety procedures when landing on the runways. The 5G Network disruption affects 137 U.S. aircraft as well as more than 1,000 planes worldwide.

The latest word of caution from the FAA comes just a little over a week after AT&T and Verizon agreed to buffer zones around 50 airports. This is in order to reduce interference risks when the 5G Networks launch. Both wireless companies have also agreed to delay deployment for an additional two weeks.

Commenting on the two-week delay, the FAA states, “During the two-week delay in deploying new 5G service, safety experts determined that 5G interference with the aircraft’s radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode. Which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway.”

The FAA went on to add that it prohibits operators from dispatching or releasing Boeing 787s to affected airports when certain braking and anti-skid functions on planes are inoperable. The FAA also released the list of 50 airports with a 5G Network buffer.

Airlines Remain Concerned Over 5G Network Interference

NPR revealed last week that airlines are remaining concerned over the potential interference that 5G Network is going to cause to airplanes once launched. Scott Kirby, United Airlines CEO, spoke in a Senate committee hearing last month about the situation. “This is the biggest and most damaging potential issue facing us,” the airline CEO declared.

Gary Kelly, Southwest CEO, further explained the issue that his company is now facing. “I think if you were to ask us what our No. 1 concern is here in the near term. It is the deployment of 5G [Network]. Because the FAA has issued an airworthiness directive. That would significantly impact our operation once it is deployed.”

Air Line Pilots Association head Joe DePete also spoke about the situation. “Now, radio altimeters on our aircraft determine not only the height above the ground. Not just pressure altitude, but above the terrain as we come in for a landing. Or we’re taking off. But they’re tied to many other systems in our aircraft.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Emirates Airline President Blasts Handling of 5G Rollout Issues

Cell phone companies Verizon and AT&T planned to rollout 5G this week. However, the situation is causing problems and creating controversy with some leaders and airlines. The President of Emirates told CNN that the airline was unaware of potential issues with the 5G rollout until yesterday. He referred to the situation as “delinquent” and “utterly irresponsible.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

President Biden Releases Statement on 5G Deployment

President Biden has released a statement after major cell phone companies made the decision to delay portions of 5G deployment. AT&T and Verizon both agreed to temporarily limit 5G-C deployment on towers around certain airports. The decision comes after officials expressed concerns over aviation interference. The service was scheduled to be rolled out on Wednesday, and the deployment will continue as scheduled. However, it will now exclude towers near airports that require pilots to rely on radio frequency equipment to safely land.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
The Independent

How could 5G affect flights?

Following a flurry of headlines about the delay to the rollout of high-speed 5G internet in the US, many travellers have concerns about its potential effect on flight safety.In early January, US mobile networks Verizon and AT&T agreed to push back their 5G rollouts - originally planned for December - until 19 January over aviation concerns, following a request from transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).However, this week top airline executives sent a letter to Buttigieg and other federal officials, saying in no uncertain terms that if the rollout goes ahead this week as planned, it...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

AT&T, Verizon agree to delay 5G implementation at some airports

AT&T and Verizon agreed Tuesday to a partial delay in activating their 5G networks to allay airline safety concerns but several major international carriers said they were canceling or amending some US services. Telecom giants spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses last year but aviation industry groups have raised concerns about possible interference with airplanes' radio altimeters -- which can operate at the same frequencies -- particularly in bad weather. Japan's ANA and Japan Airlines were among the major airlines to announce flight cancellations on concerns over the 5G rollout, which had been scheduled for Wednesday. "The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has indicated that radio waves from the 5G wireless service may interfere with aircraft altimeters," ANA said in a statement.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Aircraft#Reuters#At T#G Networks#Npr#5g Network
Flight Global.com

FAA order stipulates new 787 landing requirements due to 5G

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a Boeing 787-specific order limiting that aircraft’s operations due to potential interference caused by newly launched 5G cellular networks. A new FAA airworthiness directive (AD) specifically prohibits 787s from landing at certain airports when runways are covered with ice or with water atop...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
samchui.com

FAA Issues Airworthiness Directive for Boeing 787 After 5G Launch

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued today a new airworthiness directive (AD) for all Boeing 787-8, 787-9, and 787-10 airplanes requiring additional precautions when landing on wet or snowy runways at airports where the new 5G will be in use. FAA explains that this AD was prompted by a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MyNorthwest.com

Most passenger planes cleared by FAA to land at Sea-Tac with 5G signals limited to buffer zones

Airlines voiced concerns this week over new 5G frequencies have been activated by cell phone companies, which they fear could interfere with landing airplanes. On Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration cleared most large passenger aircraft to land at Seattle-Tacoma Airport, which was among the airports where there were concerns over 5G signals.
SEATTLE, WA
AFP

5G launches in US without huge impact on flights

Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon began 5G service in the United States Wednesday without major disruptions to flights after the launch of the new wireless technology was scaled back. On Tuesday, both AT&T and Verizon agreed to scale back the launch of 5G near airports following an outcry from US airlines, who warned of mass disruptions.
TECHNOLOGY
CLASSIX 107.9

Airline Carriers Are Pleading 5G May Cause Disaster Among Planes

Travelling has been a hassle ever since the pandemic hit. Airline carriers believe new 5G technology will only make it worse. Chief executives of major airlines wrote a letter to Biden administration members detailing their concerns about the new C-Band 5G service that is set to begin on January 19. The C-Band technology was won […]
INDUSTRY
AFP

US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G not limited near airports: letter

The chief executives of America's largest airlines warned ahead of Wednesday's 5G service rollout that the technology should be limited near US airports, or risk "significant operational disruption" to travel and shipping. "We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate 2 miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022," the CEOs wrote in a Monday letter, which was obtained by AFP -- and also signed by shipping giants FedEx and UPS. The Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday it had approved some transponders to be safely operated within areas where 5G will be deployed, clearing "as many as 48 of the 88 airports most directly affected by 5G C-band interference." The airlines are worried that remaining limitations at those airports, as well as a large amount of equipment still uncertified, could cause major disruptions.
FAA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

370K+
Followers
37K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy