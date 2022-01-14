ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court struck down Biden Admin. vaccine mandate — here's how Sioux Falls businesses reacted

By Sonya Swink, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago
The Supreme Court struck down mandated weekly testing for COVID-19 or vaccinations for employees of large businesses, which would've impacted 84 million Americans.

Just before the deadline on Friday, the Supreme Court met, deciding that the mandate for COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing at every employer of 100 or more employees, is not under the powers of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

"Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly," the majority said in an unsigned opinion.

In South Dakota, the last several days have broken records for the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. Most businesses have not shared if they have a fully-vaccinated staff, or not, including area healthcare networks, or if they are changing.

Still, some major employers in the largest city of Sioux Falls have kept their stated plans. Here are the statements of some of the largest employers in Sioux Falls:

Citi

“A few months back we announced that U.S. colleagues are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or receive an accommodation by January 14. One day before the deadline, we have reached 99% compliance. This level of compliance helps us create a safer workplace, protect your families and our communities, and ensure continuity of our business operations,” Sara Wechter, the head of human resources, shared in a post prior to the Supreme Court decision.

City of Sioux Falls

"We are evaluating the Supreme Court’s decision from January 2022, and at this point we are developing a path forward," Bill O'Toole, the human resources director at the City of Sioux Falls, said.

Hy-Vee

“We will continue to follow the law,” Hy-Vee shared in a statement to the Argus Leader.

Sanford Health

“All employees at Sanford Health are compliant with our vaccine mandate - meaning they have completed their vaccination series or have been granted a religious or medical exemption.” Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, the chief physician at Sanford Health, said.

Smithfield Foods

“The health and safety of our employees remains our top priority. The Supreme Court’s ruling will not change any of the longstanding processes, protocols and measures established to protect our hardworking team members from COVID-19,” Jim Munroe, the vice president of corporate affairs said in a statement to the Argus Leader.

Target

"We are reviewing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision and how it will impact our team and business," Target said in a statement from its corporate offices.

Wells Fargo

"Wells Fargo will continue our testing program. We believe it is the right thing to do for the safety of all employees and our customers," the company said in a statement to the Argus Leader.

This is a developing story. Email Sswink@argusleader.com if your business of over 100 employees plans to change vaccination or testing rules now.

