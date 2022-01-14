ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow south of Denver tapers, sunny weekend ahead

By Travis Michels
 5 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow showers in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide will gradually slow and dissipate after sunset. The snow is expected to be gone by midnight with clearing skies and calmer winds. The clearing morning sky allows for lows to dip into the teens.

High winds hit Colorado’s Eastern Plains Friday

Sunshine is back to start off the weekend with highs in the middle 40s. Temperatures continue to climb for Sunday, topping out in the lower 50s. Sunshine and dry weather stay for the start of the week with highs nearing 60 degrees.

Cooler air arrives for the end of next week after the very small chance for a shower on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected with mainly sunny skies staying in the forecast as highs return to the upper 40s by Friday.

