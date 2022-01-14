These easy tips will help keep you safe during weekend weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. — There are a few precautions that experts say are very important to take before getting on the road.

The NC Department of Transportation is saying that icy road conditions are very possible this weekend. There are a few things you can do to prevent getting stuck or into an accident and keep yourself safe if you do.

Perhaps the most important thing is to make sure your tires have decent tread and if you’re not sure what kind of condition your tires are in, there’s a pretty simple trick to help you figure it out. It’s called the Penny Test. It’s done by placing an upside-down penny with the head’s side facing you into the tread of your tires. If you can only see part of Abraham Lincoln’s head, you’re good to go, but if you can see his entire head, it’s time for new tires.

Car batteries can also pose an issue in cold temperatures. You want to make sure your car has a decent battery and try to keep jumper cables on hand just in case.

Colby Pugh, service manager at Pugh’s Tire and Service Center in Greenville, says it’s not too late to do a few of these things if you do need to drive over the weekend.

“It’s a good idea to come and get your tire pressure checked and get your coolant checked to make sure all that is good. You also get your battery checked, and we can also check to make sure that the tires have plenty of tread on them,” said Pugh.

You will also want to have a windshield scraper on hand, and it’s never a bad idea to keep supplies like snacks, water, blankets and warm clothes in your trunk as well.



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.