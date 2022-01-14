ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Don’t forget to keep your plumbing vents and roof free of snow. Here’s why.

By Lauren Davis
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDgma_0dmEz1xf00

With the snow accumulation in Minot and more of the winter season ahead, there are some less-visible issues that can come about.

City of Topeka prepping for rough winter weekend

Plumbing vents allow air pressure to escape from the plumbing system. If this vent gets clogged with snow or ice, it can cause potentially harmful gases to be stuck inside your home.

Signs that there’s a blockage include bathtubs and sinks draining slowly, gurgling in your toilet and low water pressure.

Some clogs can be fixed by yourself, but if it’s too bad, you may need some help.

“You can run hot water through your drains and faucets and showers, things like that, and the hot water will actually give the warm vapors up and if it’s a thin layer of ice, that might melt through it alone,” said Jacob Filkins, a senior firefighter for the Minot Fire Department. “But otherwise, if the pipe is frozen solid you may have to call a plumber or licensed professional to come out and fix it.”

Another thing you should be mindful of clearing is the snow on your rooftop.

Snow still likely late tonight before turning colder

The importance of removing the snow depends on the type of roof you have.

“Usually with a pitched roof, it’s not as big a deal,” said Filkins. “They’re kind of designed to take the load, transfer it down to the ground safely and once it gets up to a certain level, the snow generally stops building up and will fall off. If you have a flat roof, it’s a little more important just to keep that weight from building up too much to possibly the capacity of the roof.”

Filkins says he wouldn’t recommend people clean their own roof because it could become dangerous, so they should seek professional help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

COVID-19 testing sites to close due to cold weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Due to winter weather across Kansas, several COVID-19 testing locations will be closed or changing locations over the next few days. The announcement came from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Testing locations in Topeka, Lawrence and Manhattan will be closing or moving to temporary locations until […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Depression peaks amidst post-holiday blues

JOPLIN, Mo. — Today, Blue Monday, is considered the most depressing day of the year. “Right now, it’s just a tough time of year. Christmas is over, there’s not big holidays to look forward to. There’s less light, all the bills are coming in for all the stuff I bought for Christmas. Depression hits a […]
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Weather#Vents#The Minot Fire Department
KSNT News

Can’t find a COVID test? Find out how you can

TOPEKA (KSNT)– COVID-19 cases are on the rise and people are going almost anywhere they can to try and find a test, leaving some places like Urgent Cares and Emergency Rooms depleted. These places are already overcrowded with COVID-19 patients and understaffed like healthcare facilities nationwide. Topeka ER & Hospital said that the majority of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Free parking approved for downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka City Council voted on Tuesday evening to approve of plastic bags being placed on parking meters in downtown Topeka. The motion was approved on Jan. 18, meaning that bags will be placed on parking meters along the 100 blocks of Kansas Ave. between 6th and 10th streets on the east […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

$7M worth of PPE left outside, damaged in rainstorm

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday. San Mateo County officials acknowledged the disaster following a KGO news report, published Thursday, that […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KSNT News

Silver Alert: Man called for help, missing

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Topeka Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for Raymond M. Beard, 83. Beard has not been heard from since Jan. 16, police said he has heart issues with a pacemaker,medication dependent diabetes, and missed his dialysis appointment on Jan. 17, 2022. Beard was last known to be driving his red […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Walmart to offer cryptocurrency, NFTs, filings show

Walmart is heading into the metaverse. The retail giant filed several trademarks in recent weeks that suggest it will soon begin selling virtual goods from toys to electronics as well as introducing a cryptocurrency and the opportunity to buy and sell nonfungible tokens.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

St. Francis tries to get back to normalcy with this decision

TOPEKA (KSNT)– St. Francis announced that it has decided to add non-urgent outpatient surgeries back on its schedule. Nancy Burkhardt, a spokesperson of St. Francis, said that top priority and time-sensitive surgeries will appear back on the schedule first. Any elective surgeries that require an in-patient stay will be last to get back on the […]
SAINT FRANCIS, KS
KSNT News

Changes to federal program helps young Kansas truckers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recent federal change is making a big impact for professional drivers. Now, younger professional drivers will be able to take commercial trucks over state lines. The change has trainers and drivers at White Lines CDL excited for the future. Previously, professional drivers had to be 21 years old to cross state […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy