Peachtree City, GA

Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel: Police

By Sareen Habeshian
 5 days ago

Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74, according to the Peachtree City Police Department.

While en route to the location, an officer saw a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence, police said. The officer then made contact with the driver, identified as Haddish.

A subsequent investigation led to Haddish being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Peachtree City Police said. It was not immediately clear whether she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The 42-year-old star was then transported to the Fayette County Jail.

No further details were immediately available.

Sacramento woman charged with 166 counts in massive EDD fraud scheme: DA

A Sacramento woman was allegedly behind what the district attorney says is the largest Employment Development Department fraud scheme Sacramento County has ever seen, KTLA sister station KTXL reports. Jamie Williams-Major, 35, faces a total of 166 counts — one for each of the fraudulent unemployment claims she filed with the state, according to the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
String of armed robberies under investigation in Southeast L.A. County

Authorities are investigating a string of armed robberies reported Monday night in Southeast Los Angeles County. The robberies involved convenience stores in Lakewood, Paramount and Bellflower — all locations within about 4 miles of each other. The first robbery happened around 9:11 p.m. in the 5800 block of Bellflower Boulevard in Lakewood, where three men […]
LAKEWOOD, CA
Man wanted in woman’s killing at Hancock Park furniture store is in custody

Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with last week’s fatal stabbing of a young woman inside a Hancock Park luxury furniture store, authorities said Wednesday. The suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, was found and detained by Pasadena police before noon in the area of Fair Oaks and Colorado Boulevard, according to the Los […]
2 California men found with nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana in camper in Alabama

Two California men were jailed in Alabama after police said they found almost 1,000 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $3 million hidden in a camper just off Interstate 20. An officer saw a camper running off the road while exiting the highway Tuesday morning, news outlets reported. The officer stopped the vehicle outside a store […]
Woman in custody after leading authorities on pursuit in San Fernando Valley

A woman is in custody following a pursuit in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon. Los Angeles police officers began chasing the driver in the area of Osborne Street and Bradley Avenue after the vehicle was believed to be stolen. Around 2:45 p.m., LAPD tried using a spike strip to stop the fleeing driver to […]
