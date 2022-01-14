Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel: Police

Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Georgia early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on Highway 74, according to the Peachtree City Police Department.

While en route to the location, an officer saw a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence, police said. The officer then made contact with the driver, identified as Haddish.

A subsequent investigation led to Haddish being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Peachtree City Police said. It was not immediately clear whether she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The 42-year-old star was then transported to the Fayette County Jail.

No further details were immediately available.

