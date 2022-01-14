ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Roadside Risks: Target 12 investigation debuts Monday

WPRI
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the moment a routine traffic stop goes horribly wrong: drivers crashing into police cruisers. And...

www.wpri.com

Atmore Advance

APD investigating Monday night shots fired call at Fastlane

Atmore police officials said Tuesday they are continuing to investigate and are expecting to sign warrants on suspects who allegedly fired a gun into another vehicle on Jan. 10. Chief Chuck Brooks said the APD responded to shots being fired at a vehicle at Fastlane at 5:39 p.m. Brooks said...
ATMORE, AL
wfmd.com

Bank Robbery in Jefferson On Monday Afternoon Under Investigation

Nearby schools were placed on temporary ‘lock out.’. Jefferson, Md (KM) A bank robbery in Jefferson on Monday afternoon remains under investigation. State Police say they received a call at around 3:00 PM about a robbery at the Middletown Valley Bank in the 3800 block of Jefferson Pike. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced that schools in the area were on a temporary “lock out” due to a heavy police presence. That means the school buildings are to be secured when an emergency takes place outside of the school.
JEFFERSON, MD
sftimes.com

Investigation underway on Bay Area Target store fire

A Target in Albany temporarily closed after a fire incident last week, and now an investigation is ongoing as to what triggered the blaze, a city spokesperson told SFGATE. At around 9:30 in the morning on Jan. 3, the Albany and Berkeley fire department crews responded to a fire incident in a Target store located at 1057 Eastshore Highway.
ALBANY, CA
KEYC

Investigation started over Monday North Mankato fire

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities continue their investigation after a fire broke out yesterday morning. First responders from the North Mankato Fire Department were called to a residential fire on Nottingham Drive at around 10 a.m. They report moderate fire damage to the roof and minimal water damage inside....
NORTH MANKATO, MN
Delaware County Daily Times

Police investigate Monday night Prospect Park shooting

A 17-year-old male was shot in the 600 block of 11th Avenue in Prospect Park shortly after 5 p.m. Monday night. Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna said in a post on social media that the victim was transported to the hospital where he underwent extensive surgery and is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.
PROSPECT PARK, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myfox28columbus.com

Police investigating after 14-year-old shot in east Columbus Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was shot in east Columbus Monday evening. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Livingston Ave around 7:10 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, the 14-year-old victim stated she...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tire Business

Roadside technicians face ‘high risk' situations

When it goes wrong on the road, you'll hear the vehicle cross the rumble strips, and then the hazard triangles "click" to the ground. The next moment is all about survival. Roadside tire service technicians face serious dangers each time they go out on a call, but good strategy, vehicle positioning and visibility can make all the difference.
CARS
wvua23.com

Violent Crimes Unit investigating after 2 children shot Monday night

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after two children who had been shot arrived for treatment at DCH Regional Medical Center Monday night. Tuscaloosa Police responded after medical personnel called regarding the children, boys ages 8 and 10, around 10 p.m. The mother told police that she and a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
kadn.com

Lafayette Police investigating early Monday homicide

LAFAYETTE, La. (KADN) - The Lafayette Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning homicide. According to a LPD release, officers were called to the 400 block of Haig Street shortly before 1a.m. There, they found a 58-year old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital...
LAFAYETTE, LA
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman found dead with body ‘partially eaten by fox or badger’ after car broke down

The body of a woman who went missing after her car broke down was discovered partially eaten by wild animals.The 55-year-old woman, who has not been identified, had walked away from her Citroen car when it broke down near Monkton, Ayrshire in Scotland, less than a week before Christmas.A missing persons inquiry was launched after the woman’s car was found on a country road.It is understood that that the woman, from the Airdrie area, began walking through fields near the Ayrshire village on 18 December, after phoning for a car recovery service.Her body was found the following day about a...
ACCIDENTS
WREG

Man grazed by bullet in roadside shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after police say she shot at a man in the Airport Area last week. Police said the man was driving near Airways and Democrat when a woman, Jaletha Johnson, pulled up beside him and fired multiple shots at him. One of the bullets grazed the man’s head. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sacramento

Vehicle Collision Leads To Explosion On Hwy. 99 In Elk Grove, Suspect Fled Scene

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An accident on Highway 99 in Elk Grove led to a vehicle exploding and catching fire, said the Sacramento California Highway Patrol. Around 5 p.m., a silver Hyundai traveling at a high speed hit a minivan causing them to lose control of their vehicle and collide with the highway center divider. The vehicle caught fire as the victim extricated themselves from the car. Lanes three and four of Highway 99 were blocked near Laguna Boulevard, where the accident took place. The car that caused the original collision also crashed, flipping over, but the suspect fled the scene before officers could detain him.
ELK GROVE, CA

