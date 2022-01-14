ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter chill continues Saturday -- but less snow, more sun

By Noel Navarro
WLUC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong high pressure over Northern Ontario limits snow chances in Upper Michigan Friday night, mainly over the northeast wind belts, but continues to drive very cold air into the region through Saturday. The northeast wind belt lake effect snow diminishes Saturday morning for a...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

