MATTHEWS — Brothers Devin and Alex King are in their second season as teammates on the Weddington High wrestling team, and they continue to make a positive impact. Devin, a senior, finished his junior season with a 22-3 record and a sixth-place finish at the 3A individual state tournament, while Alex, a sophomore, wrapped up his rookie year with a 14-8 record.

WWE ・ 4 HOURS AGO