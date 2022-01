Last year was a tough one for many events around the state, including Downtown Rochester's Fire & Ice Festival. Every year thousands of people walk the downtown area to watch some of the best ice sculptors around create amazing pieces of artwork with giant slabs of ice. This year, the event went through a re-branding of sorts, as they changed their name to the Downtown Rochester Snowglow. For 2022, the safari-themed ice sculptures lined the streets and featured an ice carving competition, live carvings, marshmallow roasting, shopping, fireworks and of course, The Big, Bright Light Show.

ROCHESTER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO