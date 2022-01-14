ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
License suspended for Wichita doctor over prescribing issues

By Knss Staff
A state board that oversees doctors has suspended the medical license of a Wichita physician, alleging that he wrote prescriptions for people he hadn’t spoken to or examined.

The suspension order says that Chad Sharp’s employer had unlicensed employees call people last year and ask if they were suffering from “chronic ailments.” These calls were recorded and then sent to Sharp, who was paid for each person whose information he reviewed.

The order states that he then would prescribe a cream or ointment that was billed to the person’s insurance.

