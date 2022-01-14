ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

These Raincoats Are So Effortlessly Cool, You'll Even Wear Them on Non-Rainy Days

By Shelcy Joseph
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most of the time, our umbrellas are no match for the wind and rain. Despite our best efforts, we end up getting soaked from point A to point B, which is alright if...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Six activewear pieces you can wear all day – every day

And so January has rolled around once again, bringing with it the pressure to burn off all those Quality Street and tone up in time for summer. I’m not here to add to that noise. But one upside of the exercise obsession is all the great activewear that’s now out there. And if pregnancy has taught me anything, it’s that you don’t need to have a circuits session in the diary to reap the benefits.
YOGA
Marie Claire

The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet. In 1858, the distinctive Breton stripe was officially dubbed the uniform of the French navy. The blue-and-white tee, with 21 total stripes (a tribute to each one of Napoleon's victories) was an easy way to detect the whereabouts of unlucky French sailors who'd fallen overboard on the high seas. In the '50s, the style was catapulted to fame via French cinema girls, Brigitte Bardot and Jeanne Seberg. Today, the Breton stripe top is an accessible wardrobe piece for anyone.
APPAREL
SHAPE

Valentine's Day Nail Designs You'll Fall Hard for This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Without question, Valentine's Day is one of the best holidays for nail art inspiration. If you find roses, boxes of chocolates, and teddy bears tacky in the best way or you're partial to a pink and red color palette, you can channel this holiday's vibe on your nails.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raincoat#Rainy Days
SheKnows

The Cozy Slippers You’ll Want to Wear All Season Long

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When the mercury drops, we get the urge to buy all of the warm and fuzzy things! Aside from cuddly sweaters that basically feel like you’re wearing a blanket, our other favorite part about cold temps is wearing cloud-like slippers all day long. But with constant wear, you’re likely to wear them out in a season, so we’re guessing you could stock up on some new styles to get you through the winter. The best slippers for women are equal parts stylish, cozy, and durable, and we’ve found the ones you need on your feet this winter.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The 2022 Jewelry Capsule Wardrobe: 8 Pieces You'll Wear Every Day

The internet is filled with capsule wardrobes for every occasion and season (and Who What Wear is responsible for a significant portion of them—you're welcome). But today we're flipping the switch a bit by bringing you a jewelry capsule wardrobe. You probably already have a collection of everyday jewelry pieces, but in case you want to freshen it up for the New Year with some trend-forward pieces, you've come to the right place.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

The Best Natural Deodorant Around Is From a Face Mask Company Celebs Love (Seriously)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you told me this time last year that not even a month into 2022 I would be using—and praising—natural deodorant, I’d laugh in your face. See, I sweat. A lot. I’m not ashamed of this bodily characteristic I’ve got (if anything, it makes me feel like I’m working hard enough at the gym or getting my cardio on walking to work on the daily), but I’ve learned a few ways to work around it. After all, sweat marks are...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
POPSUGAR

These 17 Nordstrom Pieces Make the Perfect Work-From-Home Wardrobe

Members of the work-from-home club, gather around! Let's talk about the clothes that pair well with long days of Zoom meetings taken from the comfort of our four walls. We've been finding ourselves gravitating toward all things soft and comfortable in the form of slouchy-but-sophisticated cardigan sweaters, effortlessly polished dresses, and pants that are easy to slip in and out of. The pandemic has redefined workwear, essentially upending the era of stiff blazers and rigid pencil skirts. Instead, relaxed suits are in vogue, bringing with them a defining mood of effortless comfort and easy style. Exhibit A: Carrie Bradshaw's remote-work closet.
APPAREL
SPY

J.Crew and Diemme’s Stylish Hiking Boot Collab Is Your First Menswear Must-Have of 2022

True to its collab-friendly mentality that worked so well for J.Crew back in the day, the brand has linked up with bootmaker Diemme on some excellent hiking boots. Diemme has been around since 1992, but it’s white-hot right now, as the retro-inspired hiking boot trend secures its foothold (pun intended). J.Crew and Diemme’s take on the style is available in two colorways. There’s a two-tone green and chambray blue option, as well as an earthy-looking boot in a two-tone shade of brown. In addition to the men’s shoes, Diemme and J.Crew also launched three vibrant colorways for women. Best of all,...
APPAREL
In Style

These Cozy Jumpsuits Are So Good, Oprah Can't Stop Wearing Them

Oprah knows a good thing when she sees one — and in this case, it's clear that Rivet Utility jumpsuits have her heart. We spotted the star once again wearing yet another ultra-cozy look by the female-founded brand on Instagram, making this the third time in recent memory that we've seen her rocking a one-piece wonder while at home.
APPAREL
purewow.com

11 Types of Veils and How to Wear Them on Your Big Day

There are myriad decisions to make when you’re getting ready to tie the knot, and arguably the most important one is what you’re going to wear on your big day. Personal style dictates most of these choices—be it dress, shoes or jewelry—but there’s one garment that inspires ambivalence in many a bride. Yep, we’re talking about wedding veils. These days it’s common for brides to forgo this traditional accessory entirely. Still, there are reasons why even the most modern bride would want to wear a wedding veil—namely, because the right veil (i.e., one that complements your dress) can really pull your whole look together. So, to veil or not to veil? That’s up to you, but our guide to the most popular types of veils will help you make an educated decision.
APPAREL
The Independent

8 best dressing gowns and robes you won’t want to change out of

Over the last couple of years, the way we dress at home has completely transformed. BC (before covid), the majority of us were more concerned with what we’d be wearing to work or for a night out on the town, but spending more time indoors has forced us to reconsider our at-home wardrobes too.If this is the case for you, it’s likely that you’ve been considering replacing that tired-looking dressing gown that’s hung loyally on the back of your bathroom door.An essential item to many of us, robes are an all-day affair that take us from bath time to breakfast...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

5 Sweatshirt Brands All the Cool Kids Are Wearing

And just like that, it feels like we've officially entered the time of year I like to call hibernation season. My weekends will be spent staying in and having wine nights with close friends. If you're anything like me, you might miss putting together outfits that don't require lounge pants and baggy T-shirts, but I'll bet you still find excitement in putting on something that's both cozy and stylish. Well, folks, I'm here to tell you that there are five sweatshirt brands that are known for delivering exactly that.
APPAREL
Marie Claire

18 Cell Phone Purses You'll Use Every Day

Forget mini bags—the new must-have accessory is truly functional. Pack light with a slim, sleek, crossbody bag designed to hold the most essential accessory: your phone. Introducing: the cell phone purse, also known as the "phone bag." Fashion blogger Jessica Wang explains the appeal: "There’s nothing more liberating than carrying a small, lightweight crossbody bag. I love that it can be hands-free when I’m running errands. There’s not much you need these days besides your cell phone, ID, and a credit card, and most of these are already accessible on your phone."
LIFESTYLE
PopSugar

11 Really Cool Products From Amazon's Japan Store You'll Want ASAP

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. Hidden-gem alert: Amazon has a storefront dedicated to authentic Japanese products. Whether it's groceries,...
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy