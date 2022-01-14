ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puppy found with chemical burns in Louisiana recovering in Mississippi

By Anna Farish
 5 days ago

Warning: Video may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

TERRY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A local sanctuary and rescue needs help to cover the cost to help a puppy that was found with chemical burns on its body.

Officials with Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue in Terry said Cupid was found earlier this month in Louisiana at a community dumpster site in Jonesboro.

Amber Burrus, the founder of the sanctuary, was sent a video of Cupid’s condition. She said she knew she had to step in and help Cupid.

Burrus’ friends were able to pick up Cupid and meet her in Vicksburg. She said her heart broke when she saw the puppy.

“It definitely does do something to your soul. It makes you wonder what is going on with society and the humanity and compassion of people and how something like this could happen,” she stated.

As of Friday, January 14, Cupid is recovering at the Animal Emergency Referral Center in Flowood. Burrus said it will take months of treatment, but Cupid is expected to make a full recovery.

If you would like to find out how to make donation towards Cupid’s recovery, click here .

