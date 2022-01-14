A Physical Therapist Told Me to Stop Crossing My Legs — Here's What I Do Instead

In the past three months, I’ve uprooted my personal and professional life, starting a new job and moving all at once. And as someone who does not thrive in the midst of change (even when said changes are net positive), I've been going through it. My mood has suffered, and I've found myself feeling sad more frequently than I was used to. But, despite so much around me changing at what feels like the speed of light, I know I'm always in control of at least one thing: my agency. I always have the power to use well-being practices to boost my mood. And that's why I committed to dancing first thing in the morning, every day for 10 minutes for a month, no matter what.

