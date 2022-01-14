ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephanie Fortune fills vacant city council seat in 5-3 vote

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Stephanie Fortune has been voted in to fill the vacant city council District 3 seat, previously filled by Richard Skorman.

Courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs City Council.

She was voted into the position on a 5-3 vote by the rest of the council and will be formally sworn in during the regular work session on Monday, Jan. 24.

Fortune’s term will run through April of 2023.

