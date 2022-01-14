U.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High. What's Propelling The Steep Rise In Prices?

We closed 2021 near all-time highs, knowing that major Federal Reserve action was on the way, so I am not surprised to see the rotations that are happening now. The worst January in recent memory was in 2016, when we opened with a decidedly negative tone but ended the year on a positive note. I am not sure how to read this 2022 market other than to say that we closed 2021 near all-time highs, knowing that major Federal Reserve action was on the way, so I am not surprised to see the rotations that are happening now. Back on October 5, 2021, I wrote that 2022 would look more like 2018 (due to the Federal Reserve policy changes coming), and so far that is proving to be the case (see "Get Ready For 2018-Type Volatility In Stocks And Bonds").

