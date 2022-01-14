ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson’s minutes are about to increase, Steve Kerr says

By Evan Webeck
Marin Independent Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Klay Thompson was out Friday night against the Chicago Bulls — avoiding playing in consecutive games, part of the Warriors’ plan to ramp him back up to action in his return from a two-season absence — but he could see his most playing time yet in Golden State’s next...

ESPN

Towns carries Timberwolves past Curry-less Warriors, 119-99

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 119-99 victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without Steph Curry and Draymond Green on Sunday night. Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 with...
NBA
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
ClutchPoints

The harsh truth about Klay Thompson’s return that’s affecting the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are definitely glad that Klay Thompson has finally returned after over 900 days of absence from NBA action, though, they are still waiting for the former Washington State Cougars to shoot like his old self. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Thompson has yet to shoot better than 40 percent from the field in any of his first games since making his way back to active duty.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Sends Klay Thompson A Message: "He Knows April, May, And June Is What It's All About. I Can't Wait To See It."

Stephen Curry finally gets the chance to share the court with Klay Thompson. Since June of 2019, Thompson had been out of action with two consecutive serious injuries that kept him out of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 season entirely. Klay made his return to the NBA this month, and Stephen Curry is ready to get back to winning ways with Klay going forward.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen Curry's message to Klay Thompson: 'There's no pressure'

What has been your message to Klay in his return? (Thompson is currently on a restriction of 20 minutes — with the plan of gradually increasing by five minutes every few weeks before he is a full-go for the postseason.) Stephen Curry: I’ve let him know: There’s no pressure. We got off to a good start this year so that we could have this buffer, this middle part of the year for him to get his legs back and understand what it feels like for his body to play at this level again. Two and a half years is such a long time between games. He can still shoot the ball, still crazy competitive and understands the long game. It’s only been a few games. For him to understand he’s going to get back to the player he is in due time … he knows April, May and June is what it’s all about. I can’t wait to see it.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Criticize Anthony Davis: “I Thought He Could Take Some Of The Pressure Off LeBron… He’s Gone In The Opposite Direction.”

The Los Angeles Lakers have received plenty of criticism this campaign, given their inability to win games consistently. Instead, they have struggled to find their touch, and even though they have entered winning streaks, it's been because of individual performances rather than a collective effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis...
NBA

