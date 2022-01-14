Wrong-way driver crashes head-on with pickup west of Lowell; 1 injured

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital Friday after driving on the wrong side of the road and crashing head-on with a pickup truck just west of Lowell.

Around 6:20 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Fulton Street East and Birmingham SE for a reported crash with injuries.

Multi-vehicle crash scene on Fulton Street just west of Lowell. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

According to a tweet from the Michigan State Police , a 79-year-old Lowell man was traveling eastbound on Fulton Street in the westbound lane and hit a Dodge pickup truck head-on. The impact caused the truck to flip. A third vehicle was also hit.

The Lowell man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Police believe that he suffered from a medical issue.

Neither the driver of the pickup truck nor the driver of the third vehicle were injured.

Fulton Street East was closed in both directions between Cumberland Avenue SE and Alden Nash Avenue SE for almost four hours. It has since reopened.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.

