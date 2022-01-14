ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns Starting Lineup And Injury Report On Friday

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

The Phoenix Suns have announced their starting lineup and injury report on Friday night for their game against the Indiana Pacers.

The Phoenix Suns are in Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers on Friday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

Coming into the game, the Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 31-9 record in 40 games, and are the first seed in the Western Conference.

They are coming off of a fantastic season last year when they made the NBA Finals.

As for the Pacers, they are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference at 15-27.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

