Texans QB Davis Mills lands on NFL.com's top-25 rookies list

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Davis Mills caught some momentum in the final five games of the 2021 season to give Houston Texans fans optimism about the state of quarterback for the near future.

According to Daniel Jeremiah from NFL.com, Mills landed at No. 25 on his list of the top-25 rookies in the 2021 season.

Mills earned the right to enter next fall as the starting quarterback for the Texans. The third-round pick played really well down the stretch, posting a 68.4 completion percentage, 9:2 TD-to-INT ratio and 102.4 passer rating over the final five games of the season.

Houston gave Mills another shot after his 0-6 start following starter Tyrod Taylor straining his hamstring in Week 2 at the Cleveland Browns. Mills looked pedestrian and the offense averaged a little over 10 points a game.

When Mills returned to the lineup in Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks, the third-rounder from Stanford led Houston with a 2-3 record and generated 23.2 points per game, including 41 points against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

The top rookie was Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The top rookie quarterback was the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones.

