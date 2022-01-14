ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Y66a_0dmEsujY00

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Friday encouraged more Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by health-care workers to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Those kinds of masks are considered better at filtering virus from the air. But they previously were in short supply, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials had said they should be prioritized for health care workers.

In updated guidance posted late Friday afternoon, CDC officials removed concerns related to supply shortages and more clearly said that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks provide the most protection.

Netflix raises monthly subscription prices for all plans

However, agency officials noted some masks are harder to tolerate than others, and urged people to choose good-fitting masks that they will wear consistently.

The CDC has evolved its mask guidance throughout the pandemic.

In its last update, in September, CDC officials became more encouraging of disposable N95 masks, saying they could be used in certain situations if supplies were available. Examples included being near a lot of people for extended periods of time on a train, bus or airplane; taking care of someone in poor health; or being more susceptible to severe illness.

White House says website for ordering free COVID test kits launches next week

On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration was planning to make “high-quality masks,” including N95s, available for free. He said more details were coming next week. The federal government has a stockpile of more than 750 million N95 masks, the White House said.

The latest CDC guidance notes that there is a special category of “surgical N95″ masks, that are specially designed for protection against blood splashes and other operating room hazards. Those are not generally available for sale to the public, and should continue to be reserved for health care workers, the agency said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Wyoming News

Biden Plans to Send 400 Million N95 Masks to Americans for Free

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administrations plans to announce Wednesday that it will send 400 million free nonsurgical N95 masks to community health centers and pharmacies across the country so more Americans can get the masks that are most protective against COVID-19. The move follows updated mask guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week that acknowledged cloth masks do not offer as much protection as surgical masks or respirators. ...
U.S. POLITICS
Wyoming News

CDC Advises N95s as Best Masks Against Coronavirus

SUNDAY, Jan 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The time to upgrade your mask is now. In a departure from its prior advice on face masks, new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges properly fitted N95 or KN95 masks as the best protection against COVID-19, rather than cloth masks. Early in the pandemic, supply shortages of the N95 and KN95 masks led to prioritization of those masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#N95 Masks#Americans#Weather#Ap#Covid#N95s#The White House
allaboutarizonanews.com

How To Order Your Free COVID-19 Tests & Obtain Free N95 Masks

The federal government is offering Americans free COVID-19 tests. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Americans can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order. Health officials are encouraging everyone to go through the simple process of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

American adults can get three free N95 masks each in new White House plan

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. The Biden administration plans to distribute 400 million high-quality N95 masks for adults free of charge starting next week, in the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history, a White House official said on the condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Netflix
NBC4 Columbus

Prior infection, vaccines provide best protection from COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study in two states that compares coronavirus protection from prior infection and vaccination concludes getting the shots is still the safest way to prevent COVID-19. The study examined infections in New York and California last summer and fall and found people who were both vaccinated and had survived a […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Navajo Nation increases ability to do COVID testing, vaccinations

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Health facilities on the Navajo Nation are increasing the ability to test for COVID-19 and vaccinate people as the omicron variant spreads, tribal leaders said. Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the facilities also are working to give out more home testing kits this month while cases are surging. The tribe […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Baltimore Sun

In Anne Arundel, an unhealthy outbreak of mask politics | COMMENTARY

For most Americans the big news in COVID-19-related mask policy of late was how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was weighing whether to recommend the use of more highly protective masks — the N95 or KN95 variety that has become standard issue in hospitals — to guard against the more easily transmissible omicron variant. In Maryland, it was the announcement Thursday that 20 ...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wyoming News

WHO Says Worst of Pandemic Could Ease This Year if Vaccine Inequities Erased

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If COVID-19 vaccines and medicines are shared equally worldwide, the pandemic could ease this year, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday. However, if wealthier countries don't share their resources with poorer countries, there will continue to be high rates of deaths and hospitalizations, warned Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO. “What we need to do is get to low...
PHARMACEUTICALS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Pressure eases on Florida hospitals as number of infected patients remains stable

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals declined over the weekend and has remained relatively stable for the past week, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows. Although Florida did not report its weekend numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, data from other agencies continues to show a downward ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida Healthcare System Facing Challenges With Rising Omicron Cases

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Omicron variant, which is more contagious and spreads rapidly, is causing concern for the healthcare system and hospitals. “As far as getting this and getting it over with, look the healthcare system cannot handle this,” said Dr. Geeta Nayyar, an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami. She said with the COVID cases running rampant thanks to the Omicron variant, capacity at our hospitals continues to be challenged. “Independent of COVID-19, if every one of us was to get pneumonia or the flu, all at the same time, the healthcare system is not equipped to handle this volume nor the...
MIAMI, FL
WLNS

WLNS

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy