Dallas, TX

Panthers' Mason Marchment: Not playing Friday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Marchment (not injury related) will not be available Friday...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Chandler Parsons announces retirement from NBA after nine seasons in league

After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
NBA
ClutchPoints

DeVonta Smith gets brutally honest on Jalen Hurts’ future as QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the postseason after their Wild Card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wasn’t a good showing by the Eagles on either side of the ball, as quarterback Jalen Hurts turned the ball over twice and helped Philadelphia put just 15 points on the board in the disappointing loss. Hurts’ connection with talented rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who didn’t seem to be on the same page as his quarterback, was dissected following the playoff loss. However, Smith got brutally honest about Hurts when asked about the signal-caller’s future as the Eagles’ QB1, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL coach carousel: Predicting which coaches will land in each open spot, as Giants make a splash hire

Eight teams could be looking for a new head coach in 2022 (seven for certain), making this version of the NFL silly season even crazier than in recent years. Two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, finished 2021 with a winning record. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia led his team to the playoffs and it's not yet known whether the team will retain him or move on, but if the Raiders do move on, Miami and Vegas are the top destinations available.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Draft: Malik Willis is the No. 1 quarterback, and Josh Allen is a big reason why

Malik Willis is my No. 1 quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, and Josh Allen can help to explain why. The Bills passer, once again, silenced doubters -- a group rapidly decreasing in size -- on Saturday night with one of the most dominant quarterbacking performances in NFL playoff history. More touchdowns than incompletions, 374 total yards on 25 attempts and six rushes against the No. 2 defense in football in negative wind-chill weather.
NFL
Mason Marchment
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jordan Bell: Doesn't play Friday

Bell didn't play in Friday's loss to Texas due to an undisclosed issue. Bell is either battling an illness or an injury per the boxscore. His next chance to return to the floor looms Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
vanalstyneleader.com

Lady Panthers finish the first round of district play in the playoff hunt

The Lady Panthers have finished the first round of district play, are 3-3, and are currently in fourth place behind Sanger, Aubrey, and Celina. The Lady Panthers have a victory over second-place Aubrey; however, the team had limited players due to sickness on gameday. They are one spot ahead of Anna, who beat the Lady Panthers in the first meeting. So the second half of district play will determine if Coach Tyler Dyer's team can make a run to the playoffs.
BASKETBALL
