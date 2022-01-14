ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Nominations open for Oregon Lottery Teacher of the Year award

By Jeff Gianola
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Lottery is accepting nominations for the state’s next Teacher of the Year award now through the end of January.

The award can make a world of difference, according to last year’s honoree Ethelyn Tumalad, a first-generation immigrant and inspiration to her community.

“There’s that saying that you can be what you can’t see,” said Tumalad. “I hope it encourages young adults to go into education and or even be unapologetically themselves.”

You can nominate your favorite teacher here .

