The D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is just a few months away!. The Expo will take place in September in Anaheim, California. We’ve already shared a look at some of the new merchandise that will be available there, pricing for tickets, details about the returning costume contest fans will get to participate in, and more! If you’re counting down the days to the start of this exciting expo, we’ve got good news. Select fans can start buying their tickets NOW!

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO