GALLERY: Favorite Zac Brown Band Moments

Zac Brown Band will kick off its 2022 Out in the Middle Tour on April 22 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The 34-date North American outing ends Nov. 19 at Phoenix’s Chase Field and includes four previously announced dates, including stadium shows in Frisco, Texas, and Akron, Ohio.
The Zac Brown Band is back! They have officially announced their 2022 Out in the Middle Tour, with several dates coming into New York. The tour will start in Greenville, South Carolina on April 22nd and eventually end in Phoenix on November 19th. There are currently 32 concerts scheduled in the lineup, with two reaching into Canada.
The band has sold out Fenway Park a record 11 times. Looking for a little bit of chicken (fried) and cold beer on a Friday night in Boston this summer? Zac Brown Band has just the ticket. The country stars will make their return to Fenway Park this summer for...
Popular country-rock outfit Zac Brown Band will head out on an extensive tour this summer featuring support from Robert Randolph Band on most dates, the group announced on Friday. The Out In The Middle Tour will take Zac Brown Band around the country throughout much of 2022 with stops at...
Baseball season hasn’t hit opening day yet but Citi Field is getting ready for the arrival of the Zac Brown Band on Aug.18. The Robert Randolph Band will serve as a special guest for the show. Last year ZBB scored big with "The Comeback Tour" featuring two back-to-back late...
Zac Brown shut down his tour in September after testing positive for Covid and scuttled a New Year’s Eve performance last month in Nashville after contracting the virus for a second time. But Brown and his namesake band are undeterred: On Friday, they announced a sprawling U.S. tour that will find the group playing ballparks and amphitheaters.
There’s nothing like a concert at historic Fenway Park! Especially when it’s bucket list type show with the Zac Brown Band!. Fill out the form below for a chance to win tickets to see Zac Brown Band at Fenway Park on Friday, July 15th! Tickets on sale Thursday, January 20th at 10am.
The B-105 Ticket Window is opening for the Zac Brown Band at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, August 13, 2022!. Tune in Friday, January 21, from 9a till 5p for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Zac Brown Band!. Listen for each hour for the cue to...
Zac Brown Band will make a stop in Phoenix on their 2022 international tour, according to a news release. The Arizona Diamondbacks Events and Entertainment along with Live Nation Entertainment will welcome the band to Chase Field on November 19th, 2022. The "Out in the Middle Tour" will showcase the...
Do you like your chicken fried? A cold beer on a Friday night? A pair of jeans that fit just right? And the radio up?. You know where we’re going with this. Zac Brown Band is bringing its folksy country rock to Portland ‘s Moda Center in October.
Zac Brown Band announces Tampa concert and 2022 is going to be a year with lots of great shows!. The country jam band will be performing at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on Saturday, October 8, 2022 with special guest Robert Randolph Band. Starting Tuesday, January 18th through...
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Zac Brown Band is coming to the Hoosier state this summer. The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning band will bring their “Out in the Middle Tour” to Ruoff Music Center on Thursday, July 28. Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, through...
The Zac Brown Band will be headlining the 4th annual Warner Music Nashville Luncheon on Wednesday, February 23rd, that will be taking place during CRS (Country Radio Seminar) 2022. The performance lineup is also set to include Jessie James Decker, Morgan Evans, Cody Johnson, Randall King, Drew Parker, Michael Ray,...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Friday, Zac Brown Band announced their upcoming 2022 international tour, “Out in the Middle Tour.”. The tour will see the multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-winning band return to Daily’s Place on Friday, October 7th at 7:00 p.m. ET with special guest Robert Randolph Band. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at dailysplace.com beginning Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. ET.
CLARKSTON AND MT. PLEASANT, MI - A battle with COVID forced Zac Brown Band to postpone their last scheduled Michigan concert in 2021 at DTE Energy Music Theatre, now known as Pine Knob again. The group has not only rescheduled that concert, but has scheduled a second one for Michigan in 2022.
Zac Brown Band are ready to get back on the road as the band have announced 2022 tour dates. Billed in conjunction with the band's upcoming album, Out In The Middle, the newly announced shows are set from April into November, making stops at large-scale venues across North America. According...
PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Zac Brown Band is bringing its “Out In The Middle Tour” to Oak Mountain Amphitheatre. The group, along with special guest, Robert Randolph Band, will play in Pelham on September 25. Tickets go on sale January 21 at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.
Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful.
But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
Artist Estelle has contributed to countless projects in music and film. She celebrates her 42nd birthday today and we want to honor her many achievements in entertainment with a gallery of her wonderful contributions. Read more inside.
Comments / 0