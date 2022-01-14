ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Bongino Temporarily Suspended From YouTube Over COVID Misinfo

By Zachary Petrizzo
 5 days ago
Fox News host and conservative media mogul Dan Bongino will not be “owning the libs” on YouTube for at least one week after being hit with his first strike on the platform. On...

NPR

Why Dan Bongino Is Building A Right-Wing Media Infrastructure

New Yorker writer Evan Osnos says no one in the media has profited more from the Trump era than Dan Bongino, who hosts the country's fourth most listened to radio show and has 8.5 million weekly listeners. Bongino has also helped create and fund right-wing platforms that replicate Twitter, PayPal and YouTube, to lay the groundwork for the 2024 presidential election.
Dan Bongino
HuffingtonPost

Jeanine Pirro May Have Just Made Fox News' Dumbest Claim Yet About COVID-19

Jeanine Pirro, who has joined Fox News’ “The Five” as a permanent co-host, made quite the impact Wednesday with a ridiculous statement about COVID-19. (Watch the video below.) Fellow panelist Geraldo Rivera called the pandemic “devastating.” “This is something that historians will look back on and say,...
Washington Post

Jesse Watters says the thing about Fox News that they’re not supposed to say

Jesse Watters’s career at Fox News blossomed when he started doing man-on-the-street segments that usually ran during Bill O’Reilly’s prime-time opinion show. Called “Watters’ World,” the bits were generally the sort of anti-Democrat shtick that often makes it on-air at the network. Before regularly appearing on camera, he was the producer responsible for a series of interviews in which presumed opponents of the political right were confronted in public by a camera and a microphone.
The Independent

Laura Ingraham worried about further violence after Capitol riot, newly released text message reveals

Fox News host Laura Ingraham worried about further violence after the Capitol riot on 6 January last year, a newly released text message has revealed. Six days after the insurrection, on 12 January, Ingraham wrote to the then-Chief of Staff in the Trump White House, Mark Meadows, to ask him to urge then-President Donald Trump to speak to his supporters and dissuade them from mounting armed protests against the election results at state capitols across the country.“Remarks on camera discouraging protest at state capit[o]ls esp[ecially] with weapons will be well advised given how hot the situation is,” she wrote....
Washington Post

The news about Sean Hannity doesn’t get much traction at Fox

Much of the media world scrambled to cover the revelation this week that the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. But his employer wasn’t part of that rush. The unexpected request — revealed by the committee Tuesday along...
Vanity Fair

One More Person Agreed to Marry Donald Trump Jr.

He was a daddy’s boy; she was a fundraiser for daddy. Can I make it any more obvious? Donald Trump Jr., eldest of former president Trump’s disappointments, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, ex-Fox News host, are engaged and have been for a year, reportedly. This news is more of a coming-out party for her “almost eight-carat” ring. Those in the know knew, but Guilfoyle and Junior kept the engagement a secret from the public—until she made an Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday, with the rock featured on the appropriate finger at a New Year’s event at Mar-a-Lago. Elsewhere in the Instagram photo reel, it appears they even managed to snag a photo op with papa! It was a happy birthday indeed.
