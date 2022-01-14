Bluefield University extends remote learning due to rising COVID cases

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Bluefield University has decided to extend remote learning for an additional week.

The university announced on Thursday, January 13, 2022, the decision was because of rising COVID cases locally and nationally. Ten students and ten faculty members tested positive for COVID-19 at Bluefield University.

Vice President for Student Life and Admissions, Josh Arnold, said they are still in the process of moving in students and wanted the process to happen as safely as possible.

“We put aside about 10 percent of our overall capacity as quarantine rooms. And so, we decided to extend remote learning for another week and staggered the remaining move-in times just to help us manage our quarantine capacity on campus,” Arnold said.

Some athletic competitions and student life events were postponed. In-person instruction will resume on January 24, 2022, unless otherwise noted. The university updates the campus community and public on their COVID-19 dashboard website .

