NFL

Impact Ratings Report For 1/13

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday’s post-Hard To Kill edition of Impact Wrestling drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is up 6.73% from last week’s 104,000 viewers for the Hard To Kill go-home episode. Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

Update On Cody Rhodes AEW EVP Status

AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes is reportedly not under an Executive Vice President contract with the company. As reported earlier, it was revealed by Fightful Select that Rhodes’ AEW contract expired at the end of 2021, and that he has been working as a free agent ever since then. Rhodes’ status as a free agent has been known by many within AEW for a few weeks now.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Has Reportedly Given Up On Pushing Former Universal Champion

You never know what might happen when you watch an episode of Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw former Universal Champion Finn Balor return to WWE programming. Balor returned to face Austin Theory in a singles match, and it was Theory who picked up the win when he pinned Balor clean in a match that only lasted six minutes. After the match Austin Theory continued to disrespect Balor by attacking him.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Talks Whether Vince McMahon Is Erasing Triple H’s Legacy

Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics including Triple H’s WWE status on his Drive Thru podcast. The legendary pro wrestling manager was whether or not he thinks Vince McMahon is purposely trying to erase the legacy Triple H has built. This comes after the changes to the brand and how creative must be approved by Bruce Prichard.
WWE
PWMania

Top Segments For The Final WWE RAW Before Royal Rumble

WWE has announced three top segments for the Royal Rumble go-home edition of RAW. Next week’s RAW from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH will be headlined by a weigh-in for Bobby Lashley vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. Paul Heyman and MVP will be at ringside with their Superstars.
WWE
#Axs Tv#Impact Wrestling#Nfl Network#Combat#Showbuzz Daily#The Nfl Network
TVLine

Ratings: The Neighborhood, NCIS Lead Non-NFL Fare; Joe Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the Rams/Cardinals NFL Wild Card game averaged 10.4 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, obviously leading Monday in both measures. Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.6 mil/0.6), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.3 mil/0.5) and NCIS (7 mil/0.5) all grew in audience, with The Neighborhood also ticking up in the demo. NCIS: Hawai’i (4.8 mil/0.4) dropped a handful of eyeballs. The CW’s 4400 returned to a best-since-premiere 457,000 viewers, and a 0.1 demo rating. NBC’s latest Kenan double pump (averaging 1.5 mil/0.3), That’s My Jam (1.9 mil/0.4) and Ordinary Joe (1.34 mil/0.2) each dropped some viewers while steady in the demo, with Joe hitting a new audience low ahead of next week’s finale. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.
NFL
PWMania

LIVE WWE RAW RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE RAW Results – January 17, 2022. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to a packed house. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Jimmy hypes the Road to the Royal Rumble.
WWE
PWMania

USA Network To Preempt RAW & NXT To Syfy During Olympics

WWE NXT and WWE RAW are scheduled to be bumped from the USA Network to Syfy due to live coverage of the Winter Olympics from Beijing. The February 7 and February 14 RAW episodes will air on Syfy at 8pm ET, according to PWInsider. The February 8 and February 15 NXT episodes will also air on Syfy at 8pm ET instead of the USA Network that week.
COMBAT SPORTS
PWMania

Latest Update On Alexa Bliss, WWE Signing Former ROH Champion?

– WWE has been airing Alexa Bliss “therapy session” vignettes over the past two weeks. Alexa Bliss seemingly reacted to critics of the segments with the following message on Twitter:. “Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out…”. – It is being...
WWE
PWMania

RK-Bro Crashes Alpha Academy Graduation, Photo Of Riddle’s Speech

Next week’s WWE RAW will feature an Academic Challenge segment between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy. This week’s RAW featured Otis and Chad Gable hosting a graduation ceremony to celebrate last week’s title win over Riddle and Randy Orton. The segment was interrupted by Riddle, who was also wearing a cap & gown while giving a graduation speech from the entrance ramp.
WWE
PWMania

Updated Preview For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has just announced the following for tonight’s RAW in Tulsa Oklahoma:. -Becky Lynch & Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan. -Can RK-Bro bounce back from losing the RAW Tag Team Championship?. -RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch speaks on her next challenger Doudrop. -Bobby Lashley addresses what...
WWE
PWMania

The Hardys To Team Up For First Time Since 2019

The Hardy Boyz are headed out on their 2022 tour. Big Time Wrestling announced today that The Hardy Boyz will kick off that tour on Saturday, March 12 in Webster, Massachusetts. There is no word yet on who they will face. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy have not teamed since...
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Returning To AEW Dynamite This Week

AEW announced today that Jon Moxley will make his return on this week’s Dynamite episode, which will air live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Moxley has been away from pro wrestling since early November after entering himself into treatment for alcohol use. He has not wrestled since defeating Jimmy Jacobs in a Street Fight at TWR’s Tales from The Ring 4 event on October 30, and has not been on TV or pay-per-view since the October 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, where he defeated 10 of The Dark Order in a match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.
WWE
PWMania

Braun Strowman & EC3 Headed To Dubai For Big Wrestling Show

EC3 and Adam Scherr (fka WWE’s Braun Strowman) have signed on for what is being billed as the biggest pro wrestling event in the Middle East. Scherr and EC3 will team up together in Dubai on Monday, March 7 at a pro wrestling event hosted by the United Wrestling Nation United Arab Emirates (UWNUAE) promotion, according to CBS Sports.
WWE
PWMania

Peter Avalon Announces Update On His Status

Peter Avalon took to Twitter today and made the career announcement that he had been teasing. Avalon noted that he is now taking bookings for all indie dates and appearances, as his career status is “#LFG” or “let’s fucking go.”. “ANNOUNCEMENT My career status: #LFG,” he...
WWE
PWMania

Looking At Archer, Brody, & PCO

Just a few weeks into 2022 and news was made across a few different promotions as the talent shuffles continue, which is something that has made the rejuvenated industry much more compelling. Granted, it’s very doubtful the business will see the week-to-week jumps of the late-90s because that was a completely different era and quite frankly, the contract structure of today is often designed to prevent such quick debuts in other organizations. Still, the talent exchanges have kept things fresh and provide intriguing narratives for each group.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (1/19)

Join us here on PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, which will air live from Washington DC. AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will make his return from a near three month hiatus on tonight’s show. The full announced lineup for tonight is as follows- -Varsity...
WWE
PWMania

AXS To Air NJPW Classic Episodes To Prepare For New Episodes In March

AXS TV PUTS THE SPOTLIGHT ON SIX CLASSIC NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING EPISODES, KICKING OFF WITH AN ICONIC CHAMPIONSHIP BOUT PITTING CHRIS JERICHO VS KENNY OMEGA ON JANUARY 20 AS THE NETWORK GETS READY FOR NEW EPISODES MARCH 3. Other Highlights Include Kazuchika Okada vs Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight...
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Jim Ross Says Jade Cargill Still Has “A Lot Of Work To Do”

Jim Ross recently stated on his Grilling JR podcast that he believes AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill still has a lot of work left to do in her development. Cargill played for the Jacksonville University basketball team before getting into wrestling and is undefeated thus far in her AEW career.
COMBAT SPORTS
Awful Announcing

Former ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin dies at 79

Former ESPN broadcaster Ron Franklin passed away on Tuesday, according to Mike Barnes. He was 79. Franklin was with ESPN from 1987 to 2011, mainly doing play-by-play for college basketball and college football games. He was ESPN’s primary Big 12 college basketball play-by-play voice for many years alongside Fran Fraschilla, who tweeted on Tuesday night after learning that Franklin passed away:
CELEBRITIES

