ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Erling Haaland says ‘things will happen now’ amid Dortmund pressure on future

By Fabrizio Romano and Niall McVeigh
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24D0ER_0dmEqHg900
Erling Haaland spoke about his future after scoring twice for Borussia Dortmund against Freiburg.

Erling Haaland has hinted he could decide his next move in the coming weeks, and accused Borussia Dortmund of putting pressure on him to make a decision.

In a revealing post-game interview with Jan Åge Fjortoft for Norwegian TV channel Viaplay, Haaland indicated that pressure from within the club means that “things will happen now,” rather than in the summer, with regard to his future.

“The last six months I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund, but now the club has started to press me into making a decision,” Haaland said. “All I want to do is play football. But they press me … about my future, so that means I have to make a decision soon.”

When asked if he could decide imminently where he plays next season, Haaland added: “That is what they [Dortmund] want. It means things will happen now. They have started to put a lot of pressure on me, and I have to accept that … so now is the time to get things started.

The Norway international told his compatriot that ideally, he would delay his decision “because we are in the middle of a difficult period, with a lot of games. I have said from the beginning that I want to focus on football, because that is when I am at my best. But I can’t do that now.”

The Borussia Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, was quick to respond to his player’s remarks, downplaying suggestions of a row but failing to deny Haaland’s claims that the club want him to make a decision soon.

“There’s no problem with Erling,” Watzke told Ruhr Nachrichten. “He is a spontaneous person. He’s allowed to do that. But he must also have some understanding for our situation – we can’t wait until the end of May.”

Quick Guide

How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts?

Show

The 21-year-old is believed to have a €75m release clause in his contract which comes into effect this summer. Haaland’s comments come after his agent, Mino Raiola, said in December that the forward would “take the next step” from Dortmund eventually. Raiola named Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona as potential destinations.

Haaland was speaking after scoring twice for Dortmund as they beat Freiburg 5-1 at Signal Iduna Park. Thomas Meunier also got a double, with Mahmoud Dahoud adding a fifth late on. Marco Rose’s side are three points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, having played a game more.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Church must change its position on same-sex marriage

Thank you for your editorial (12 January) which highlighted the nonsensical state of the Church of England’s position on church weddings for LGBTQI+ individuals. As a gay, civilly partnered cleric, I would also like to thank you for drawing attention to the fact that I am prohibited by law from marrying my partner of 22 years – even in a civil ceremony – if I wish to continue ministering in the church I love, and had to give assurances that our relationship was wholly celibate before I was first ordained, three short years ago.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Meunier
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Mino Raiola
Person
Mahmoud Dahoud
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Erling Haaland decision wanted by Dortmund, Juventus' Paolo Dybala issue, Dusan Vlahovic update

Get ready for some surprises. We are over halfway through the January transfer market and many clubs will have to make important decisions in the near future. Juventus have a problem with Paulo Dybala. Back in October, the Argentine reached a verbal agreement to extend his Juve contract until June 2026 -- all set for a a €10 million net contract per season salary, add-ons included. For weeks it seemed like the only thing left to do was officially put pen to paper, but then Juventus asked Dybala to wait until the end of February and to be prepared to discuss modifications to the contract with different conditions (and figures) possibly up for negotiation. It's why Dybala has shown some frustration as of late. For Juventus, the risk is high because his current contract expires on June 30, which means If no deal is reached, he could walk for northing. They're approaching a risky situation in the coming weeks and months.
SOCCER
FanSided

Erling Haaland Is Years Away

Erling Haaland; Years Away. “The key to everything is patience. You get the chicken by hatching the egg, not by smashing it.”. The transfer rumours for Haaland just won’t stop. I am here to break some sad news…..Haaland is still not ready to be bought yet. This isn’t...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Borussia Dortmund#Norwegian#Viaplayfotball
The Guardian

Tsunami hits Tonga after underwater volcanic eruption

People have been forced to flee their homes and streets and buildings have flooded as tsunami waves crashed into Tonga’s main island of Tongatapu, following a huge underwater volcano explosion. A tsunami advisory was in effect for Hawaii, Alaska, the US Pacific coast and Japan, with reports of waves...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
The Independent

Paul Pogba can put himself in shop window as Manchester United contract winds down, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick has no concerns about selecting Paul Pogba during the final months of his Manchester United contract, even if the midfielder’s only motivation to play well is to earn a deal at another club.Pogba has entered the final six month of his current Old Trafford terms, with little progress made in discussions over a renewal and a departure on a free transfer in the summer considered likely.The 28-year-old is yet to make an appearance under interim manager Rangnick after suffering a thigh injury while on international duty in November, though returned to full training on Monday.Rangnick expects Pogba...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United forward ‘could be available’ for Brentford trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United's trip to Brentford though will have to come through Tuesday's training sesssion at Carrington, Ralf Rangnick has said.Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were left out of United's match day squad for Saturday's 2-2 draw at Aston Villa, missing their second consecutive game despite Rangnick expecting both to return.The United interim manager said both players were ruled out of making the trip to Villa Park after Friday's late training session but says both are currently in contention to play Brentford."Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will be training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

121K+
Followers
46K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy